The makers of Malang share an exclusive picture from the sets

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's upcoming movie Malang has been creating the right kind of buzz since it was announced. The makers of the movie released an exclusive still from the sets of the film yesterday to wish Aditya a happy birthday.

Aditya Roy Kapur had a working birthday and was busy dubbing for the movie since morning. The photo shows Aditya and Disha in a party set in Goa. It exudes a very chill and romantic vibe, and Disha and Aditya make for an adorable and perfect duo.

Malang will hit theatres on Valentine's day 2020. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on February 14, 2020.

