The makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release the video song Rappan Rappi Rap

Packed with action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota brings to the screen the story of a man suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has kept the audience hooked with quirky posters, an unusual storyline, and foot-tapping music. Giving the audience a sneak peek into the film, the makers of the film are now all set to release the first video song Rappan Rappi Rap on March 13.

With wacky lyrics to a peppy tune, Rappan Rappi Rap will be a treat for the audience. Earlier, the makers of the film released the quirky trailer of Abhimanyu Dassani's debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after creating anticipation with its eccentric posters.

After gripping the nation with a patriotic sentiment with URI: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is all set to treat the audience with an internationally acclaimed action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Stepping into the shoes of a man who can't feel pain, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Even before it's release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019.

