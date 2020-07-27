The making Of 'Adil Qadri' - From Rags to Riches

It is said that where there is will there is a way, same goes behind the creation of ‘Adil Qadri’ one of the leading e-com brand of faith-specific ceremonial objects. The e-commerce website has been founded by Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani, a leading entrepreneur, with a vision to provide the best quality faith-specific products at the convenience of buying them sitting at your home.

The story of Mr. Malkani and the creation of Adil Qadri is awe-inspiring. Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani was born and brought up in Gujarat, in a middle-class family struggling to meet financial needs. He was diagnosed with severe asthma at a very young age. He was bed-ridden for almost 4-5 years during teen-age due to disease, which hampered his schooling and education badly. But this could not deter him from his resolve to excel and achieve big in life.

He learned computer and mobile repairing to support his family financially and started earning soon. Gone a few years, After returning from Makka Madina performing his first Umra, his uncle suggested him to learn SEO and digital marketing as the demand and prospect in the digital marketing field were quite promising. He conceded to his uncle’s advice, and gradually mastered the skills in SEO, and then launched his first e-commerce website in 2015, but unfortunately, it didn’t do well. But his parents and his Uncle Illyas Hingora stood firmly behind him during this tough time. His mentor Mr. Karan Dharmanshi’s support and advice during this tough time helped him a lot to sail through the troubled water. He changed the perspective of his life and instead of chasing the money and power started focusing on serving the people selflessly.

In 2018 he again launched a new e-commerce website with the name adilqadri.com with his own products and own name. He started selling highly customized Islamic caps. Although the website was unnecessary wrath and issues initially in 2018 slowly things started moving in a positive direction.

In 2019 Mohamad Adil launched Adil Qadri Premium fragrances. The super-quality and unique products brought much-deserved success to the business. The website now sells many unique products like Non-Alcohol fragrances, Attars, Barkati Topi, Designer Islamic caps, Car-Hangers, Paak Shawls to name a few.

In future Mohamad, Adil is planning to launch his own line of clothing and dry fruits on the website and launch of 2 stores in 2 major metros by the end of 2020.

The making of brand Adil-Qadri is overwhelming and inspirational. Many youngsters can take brainwaves from here that to aim high and achieve big all you need is dedication, hard work and blessing, and support of your parents and loved ones.

