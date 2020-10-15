The Malayalam film Halal Love Story finally releases today and looks promising

The anticipation around Amazon Prime Video's Halal Love story which finally released today has been on a high. When the trailer of the film dropped, the unique content attracted one and all- a story of a group of film lovers and how they leave no stones unturned to fulfill their dream of shooting a film.

With serene and tranquil songs, Amazon Prime Video's album for Halal Love Story is also surely tugging at everyone's heartstrings. The Malayalam family entertainer today hit the small screen.

Here's a glimpse of the film right here:

The Malayalam comedy drama, will be available to the Prime members in over 200 countries and territories from October 15 via Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed and bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim, Halal Love Story stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jojo Geeorge, Grace Antonry, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Soubin Shahir and Sharaf U Dheen in it's pivotal roles.

Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family, is highly passionate about filmmaking. He's an active member and plays a key role in one of Kerala's popular Islamic Organisations, which has kept his cinema dreams in halt. He's approached by Raheem and Shereef with the idea of making a film as an initiative of the cultural wing of his organisation. They soon approach Siraj, a popular associate director to don the cap of the director.

The biggest challenge for the crew is to keep the movie 'Halal'. Halal - a term as per Quran which means "lawful" or "allowed to do" under Islamic beliefs.) As the crew follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking, massive confusions happen. An unorthodox Siraj (film director) struggles to go ahead with the project.

Watch this unconventional and unique story live on Amazon Prime Video as it is OUT NOW!

