The man behind Sara Ali Khan's new look

Have you noticed the new look of Sara Ali Khan while shooting for a leading cosmetics brand? The man behind this look is none other than Florian Hurel, the ace hair and makeup stylist from France. Hurel also did the hairstyling for Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink as well as for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Hindi promotions for the Hollywood film Maleficent.

Speaking about Sara, Florian says, "She has been signed by a leading cosmetics brand. The team contacted me through Instagram. They wanted to have a fresh touch in her makeup, we had to shoot for different products. We have done four distinct looks with eyeliners, mascara, eye shadow and lips. We have built the look from nude to strong eye makeup. It was challenging as we had only a day and also it was only the second time I was working with Sara. The makeup had to be perfect and to highlight each part of her face where the product needed to be promoted."

Florian adds, "The biggest compliment, which I have got from her is appreciation. She told me that no one had done such good work on her."

After working with several international brands and campaigns, Florian is here to stay in India and Bollywood has welcomed him warmly.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates