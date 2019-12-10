The Marathi trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior out now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Any film that attempts to portray the story of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fearlessness cannot be imagined in any other language than Marathi. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the upcoming period drama starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, maybe a Hindi film, but the saga has also been dubbed in Marathi.

Not much is known about this ferocious warrior who was a part of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, but this film has portrayed that very story. When the Hindi trailer came out, it received a staggering response among the viewers, and it seems the Marathi version is also likely to create an uproar.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and wrote in Marathi about unveiling the trailer of his much-ambitious film. Take a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, marks the 100th film of Devgn and also happens to be the return of Khan in the role of the antagonist 14 years after Omkara. Also, it unites Kajol with Devgn after many years. Everything so far as been going in the film's favour, be it the action, the effects, or the music.

Releasing on January 10, 2020, the film will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. It's an interesting clash since both the films are poles apart in their storytelling and craftsmanship. The one thing that unites the two films is the story of fearlessness and courage. Given both the movies are hugely anticipated, it seems it's going to be a great Friday for all the movie buffs.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates