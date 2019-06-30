The Marvelous Mrs Maisel success in India mind-boggling for Michael Zegen

web-series

Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan/picture courtesy: Amazon Prime Video's Instagram account

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Michael Zegen knew that he wanted to be part of the show when he read the script for the first time. But the actor says he didn't imagine that the show will have an audience in India as well -- and that "boggles" his mind.

In the series, Zegen is seen as Joel Maisel, the husband of Miriam "Midge" Maisel. In the first episode, he comes across as a negative person who leaves his loving wife for his office colleague. But as the story builds, the audience get to witness his side of the story, the reason behind his actions, guilt behind what he did, how he is making an effort to raise their children together and how he supports her and her decisions.

"When I read the pilot script, to be honest, I didn't know that he was coming back. Because he leaves halfway through the episode. So I wasn't sure if he was coming back. But then I was told that it was a regular. So that was really exciting," Zegen told IANS over the phone.

"Because that meant that he was still going to be present in her life. And it is exciting to see where his character will end up," he added.

Set in 1950s Manhattan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, available on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of Maisel who is trying to find her own voice after her husband leaves her. With music and lighter tones, the show by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, puts the spotlight on gender issues, and the disparity. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak.

The second season of the show went live on December 5 last year. The third season is expected to go live later this year.

The show is quite popular in India.

Talking about it, Zegen said: "I didn't know that people in India were going to watch the show and (it will) resonate with people...I have heard that it is big in China (as well). That boggles my mind. That is really something special."

Recalling his decision to be part of the show, he said: "When I read the first script, I did know that this was something I definitely wanted to be part of. It is amazingly written, funny and witty."

Does success come with the pressure to keep up?

"There is no pressure really. We have a good level of trust in Amy and Dan. They are our creators. I feel they know exactly what they are doing and they have a good sense of what the arc is even beyond the season," said the actor, who has also featured in "The Girl Next Door" and "The Walking Dead".

