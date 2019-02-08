'The Meg' actor Ruby Rose to star as former marine in 'Doorman'

bollywood

Doorman, an action thriller, is being directed by award-winning Japanese director Ryuhei Kitamura and features the stunning Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose. Pic Courtesy/Ruby Rose's Instagram Account

Ruby Rose, known for her role in The Meg, who is currently shooting Batwoman for The CW, is now all set to star in Doorman. The action thriller is being directed by award-winning Japanese director Ryuhei Kitamura (Midnight Meat Train, Azumi, Lupin the 3rd), revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will tell the story of an officer in the Marines who encountered traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal.

The story follows Rose's character as she seeks refuge as a doorman at a historic, New York apartment building. However, here she encounters mercenaries intent upon destroying everything in their way to retrieve precious art hidden in the walls of the building. The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Winer, from a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester.

