The morning after

We spend the whole year looking forward to December, expressing our stifled wish to let loose in many ways, but primarily, by eating, drinking and partying. We push ourselves and our bodies too hard. And then, on January 1, the aftermath comes crashing, like a cascade along with all of last year's worst mistakes. A trained professional is perhaps better for you if you're looking to introspect and look back at 2019's biggest regrets. What we can help with, though, or try to, is hangovers. Sip on these cool smoothies and juices made with ingredients that are beneficial for your body so that you can take on that hangover head on.

Home remedies that are smooth-ie

Sip on a matcha smoothie at this jazz pub if a hangover is making your insides churn. Comprising matcha tea, homemade almond milk, oats honey and homemade vanilla syrup, this drink helps vitalise your body because it is high on antioxidants from the matcha, and contains protein, carbohydrates and vitamins, too. "It will work perfectly for a hangover, because matcha has caffeine that helps you stay energised and the smoothie is a bit on the heavy side, so it will fill you up as well," says Dinesh Mondkar, head mixologist at the bar.

At The BlueBop Cafe, 318, Linking Road, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 62366444

Cost Rs 250

Staying hydrated

Coconut water and lime helps you stay hydrated, because together, they are packed with electrolytes, vitamin C and other immunity boosting agents. This makes the green cleanse available at a Chembur bistro, perfect for hangovers. "It is a body-and-skin cleanse drink made with celery, which is a healthy elixir as it has a high concentration of vitamin K that is good for bone and heart health. We add mint coconut water for the added benefit of cooling antioxidants that help with digestion," shares chef Rohit Singh, adding that having this juice daily on an empty stomach will also help regulate conditions like IBS, digestion and acid reflux.

At Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur, Chembur.

Time 9 am to 12 am Call 67099977

Cost Rs 215

The good fruit

"Yogurt is a miracle cure for hangovers. Potassium and manganese present in yogurt and banana are essential nutrients that need replenishment post alcohol-induced dehydration. Fructose found in mangoes replenishes sugars and helps get rid of alcohol. Spirulina, however, is the weapon of mass destruction when it comes to tackling hangovers! It is a powerhouse of Vitamin B6, considered to be a wonder cure," says Jaydeep Mukherjee, chef and brand head at a pan-Indian deli chain, while talking about goodness soul, a smoothie from their new healthy menu.

At Smoke House Deli (Lower Parel and Kemps Corner)

Time 11 am to 8 pm

Call 65619618 (Kemps Corner)

Cost Rs 150

Health bhi, taste bhi

Owner of a BKC health café suggests a drink that is high on fibre to cure your hangover. Detoxifying is made with bottle gourd, black salt and ginger. Kaneesha Jain explains, "This drink contains ginger which can treat nausea and sea sickness. That makes it a good home remedy for a hangover, too. Ginger gives fast relief by assisting in the digestion of alcohol, thus soothing the stomach. Whereas bottle gourd juice is highly nutritious. However, it doesn't taste great on its own, so we added black salt and ginger, making it a healthy and tasty drink."

At Sante Spa Cuisine, Unit No 6, G Block, BKC.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 9136962944

Cost Rs 140

Soda on the beach

"We make a soda out of coconut water which is very healthy and refreshing. This mocktail helps energise you and detoxify, making it a great choice while nursing a hangover," says Santosh Kukreti, mixologist at a craft cocktails bar in Lower Parel, where not a mule, a healthy fix, comes with coconut soda, mint and ginger. The drink is effervescent, so it helps with digestion, too.

At Thirsty City 127, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

Time 5 pm to 1 am

Call 9136942030

Cost Rs 300

The good wine

Try the refreshing supermelon on tap at a newly opened speakeasy-themed bar. It is essentially watermelon wine, which is sugar-free, but non-alcoholic as it contains fermented watermelon instead of grapes.

At Remo's, Mathuradas Compound, Lower Parel.

Time 6.30 am to 1 am

Call 7304553127

Cost Rs 800

