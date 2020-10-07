The most 'dangerous' stars to search online

Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha are among the top five celebrities creating the riskiest search results in the country due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names, according to a list released by a cybersecurity company on Tuesday. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the top spot on McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020. Tabu occupies second place and Pannu is at the third position. Sharma and Sinha are placed fourth and fifth respectively.

"When unsuspecting fans look for free and pirated content along with photos and leaked videos of their favourite celebrities, cybercriminals drive them to malicious websites that install viruses on their devices, potentially putting personal information at risk," the company said in a statement.

Armaan Malik, Sara Ali Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh are among those in the top 10. "It is important that fans avoid suspicious links that promise free content and think twice before clicking and putting their digital lives at risk," the statement added. The 14th edition of the list is dominated by Bollywood folk.

The top 10 celebrities from this year’s India study are:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Tabu

3. Taapsee Pannu

4. Anushka Sharma

5. Sonakshi Sinha

6. Armaan Malik

7. Sara Ali Khan

8. Divyanka Tripathi

9. Shah Rukh Khan

10. Arijit Singh

