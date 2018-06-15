The Mumbai Minute: Here's how you can plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Friday

Pop! goes my heart

Popular singer, actor, model and former Mr Gay World, Sushant Divgikar, is back with his band, refurbished as Top Storey (in pic) and tonight they are getting ready to set the stage on fire with a tribute to the legends of pop — from Michael Jackson to Charlie Puth.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call: 8329110638

Cost Rs 749

The world beyond sushi

Explore Japanese food with Masterchef India finalist and chef Karishma Sakhrani at a one-day workshop.

Time: 3 pm to 5 pm

At: Foodhall, Palladium, Lower Parel.

Call: 30264581

Sinners of the city, unite!

Catch the screening of The Saints of Sin, a lyrical journey exploring the lives of seven and a half Bengali women from across the world, beginning from Nairobi to Mumbai. The film has been directed by Aniruddha Sen and pans across a three-year journey.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: OF10, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Cost Rs 200

Log on to insider.in

Saturday

Ting ting! It's craft period

Stationary junky alert! Learn how to make your own journal from scratch at this book-binding workshop. Enjoy the rains indoors while you mess around with different handmade papers, customise your journal or simply doodle away.

Time: 11 am onwards

At: Social, Todi Mill, Lower Parel.

Log on to openbracket.in

Cost Rs1,500

Dim sum chai party

Dive into an exquisite Hakka Monsoon Lunch menu comprising of edamame truffle dumpling, har gao, chicken shu mai and more. And sip on bespoke teas like ice wine or the Irish cream after you're done gorging.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm (Monday to Saturday)

At: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Call 26444444

Cost Rs 850 (plus taxes)

Honey, the kids are alright

Escape with your little ones at this kids and canine camp in the scenic village of Karjat, which is packed with activities both for your child and your doggo.

Time 11 am to 10.30 am (Sunday)

At: Paw Haven, Kalmba Road, Karjat.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,655

Sunday

Bonding with daddy

No matter the disagreements, truth is, fathers are our pillars of strength. Celebrate your bond at this event over food, drinks, musical performances and other fun activities.

Time: 12 pm to 11 pm

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Kamal Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 7045939983

Laughing over everything

Enjoy an evening filled with laughter, with comedians such as Chinmay Mhatre and Rohan Parekh. Take your dad for this Bad Father's stand-up hosted by Jeeya Sethi (in pic, left) and celebrate the day with a bunch who have embraced their daddy issues.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: The Integral Space, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Champagne breakfast

Kick off the day with the Big Bawa Champagne Breakfast at outlets of an eatery. Tuck into chilli cheese pav, raasta sandwich, mawa cake and more while you while you clink champagne flutes with your dad.

Time: 10 am to 12 pm

At: SodaBottleOpenerWala (BKC, Powai and Lower Parel outlets)

Call: 40035678

Cost Rs 500 (per person)