The Mumbai Minute: Here's how you can plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Plan your weekend in 60 seconds
Friday
Pop! goes my heart
Popular singer, actor, model and former Mr Gay World, Sushant Divgikar, is back with his band, refurbished as Top Storey (in pic) and tonight they are getting ready to set the stage on fire with a tribute to the legends of pop — from Michael Jackson to Charlie Puth.
Time: 9 pm onwards
At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
Call: 8329110638
Cost Rs 749
The world beyond sushi
Explore Japanese food with Masterchef India finalist and chef Karishma Sakhrani at a one-day workshop.
Time: 3 pm to 5 pm
At: Foodhall, Palladium, Lower Parel.
Call: 30264581
Sinners of the city, unite!
Catch the screening of The Saints of Sin, a lyrical journey exploring the lives of seven and a half Bengali women from across the world, beginning from Nairobi to Mumbai. The film has been directed by Aniruddha Sen and pans across a three-year journey.
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: OF10, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.
Cost Rs 200
Log on to insider.in
Saturday
Ting ting! It's craft period
Stationary junky alert! Learn how to make your own journal from scratch at this book-binding workshop. Enjoy the rains indoors while you mess around with different handmade papers, customise your journal or simply doodle away.
Time: 11 am onwards
At: Social, Todi Mill, Lower Parel.
Log on to openbracket.in
Cost Rs1,500
Dim sum chai party
Dive into an exquisite Hakka Monsoon Lunch menu comprising of edamame truffle dumpling, har gao, chicken shu mai and more. And sip on bespoke teas like ice wine or the Irish cream after you're done gorging.
Time: 12 pm to 4 pm (Monday to Saturday)
At: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Call 26444444
Cost Rs 850 (plus taxes)
Honey, the kids are alright
Escape with your little ones at this kids and canine camp in the scenic village of Karjat, which is packed with activities both for your child and your doggo.
Time 11 am to 10.30 am (Sunday)
At: Paw Haven, Kalmba Road, Karjat.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 2,655
Sunday
Bonding with daddy
No matter the disagreements, truth is, fathers are our pillars of strength. Celebrate your bond at this event over food, drinks, musical performances and other fun activities.
Time: 12 pm to 11 pm
At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Kamal Mills, Lower Parel.
Call: 7045939983
Laughing over everything
Enjoy an evening filled with laughter, with comedians such as Chinmay Mhatre and Rohan Parekh. Take your dad for this Bad Father's stand-up hosted by Jeeya Sethi (in pic, left) and celebrate the day with a bunch who have embraced their daddy issues.
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: The Integral Space, Lower Parel.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 200
Champagne breakfast
Kick off the day with the Big Bawa Champagne Breakfast at outlets of an eatery. Tuck into chilli cheese pav, raasta sandwich, mawa cake and more while you while you clink champagne flutes with your dad.
Time: 10 am to 12 pm
At: SodaBottleOpenerWala (BKC, Powai and Lower Parel outlets)
Call: 40035678
Cost Rs 500 (per person)
Wardrobe specials
Whoever said men haven’t caught the shopping bug must be not paying attention. And even if that were true, here’s a game changer. At designer Kunal Rawal’s end of season sale, shop from his much sought-after collection of bandhgalas, sherwanis, kurtas, bandis, chudi pants and churidars at discounts of up to 50 per cent off. So, hurry.
On June 14 to June 17
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
At: Dstress House, 125A, Juhu.
Call: 9769647696
Cuppa with papa
Visit this cafe where they are taking stock of just how important our fathers are. Treat him to a cuppa as warm as your relationship with him. And, the best part is you have to pay only for one as you can avail of their one-plus-one offer on beverages.
Time: 9 am to 1 am
At: Filli Cafe (Kala Ghoda, Andheri, Breach Candy)
Call: 23514909
(Breach Candy)
It's beer o' clock
Sink into the month-long football fever at a bar and enjoy live screenings of the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches. Avail of their buy-two-get-one-free offers on beers on a range of international and IMFL brands. Drink up, guys.
Till July 15 (depends on match timings)
At: 145 (Bandra and Kala Ghoda)
Call 40396638 (Kala Ghoda)
