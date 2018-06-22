The Mumbai Minute: Here's how you can plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Friday

Travel to the future

Get your weekend party started with a gig starring Futuristic Polar Bears, a British DJ and production trio from London that features Luke, Rhys, and Fran, who combine their strengths as DJs, producer and musicians to create foot-thumping progressive EDM songs that are perfect to lift your spirits.

Time: 9 pm

At: Playboy Club Mumbai, Birla Centurion, Worli.

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

Call: 8454881609

Make 'em laugh

Spend your evening listening to seven young stand-up artistes who get 11 minutes to make you laugh. The artistes for the night include Aishwarya Mohanraj, Vinay Joshi, Joel Arakkal, Unnati Marfatia, Neil Balthazar, Christopher B and Shreeja Chaturvedi.

Time: 9 pm at The Integral Space, Janata Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Entry: Rs 250

Coo over Coorg

Karnataka's lush hill station Coorg is known for its plantations, scenic waterfalls, and a culture-rich local community that boasts of a flavourful cuisine. You can now experience the fresh flavours of Coorg at this ongoing food festival that offers pandi curry, puttus, kachampulli, nooputtu and more.

Time: 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At: Seven Kitchens, The St Regis, Lower Parel.

Call: 8291926985

Saturday

Learn the science of coffee

Sign up for the Science Behind the Brew workshop where the team of Roasted Today will host an intensive session on what goes into making a cuppa. It will cover various aspects of bringing the coffee to your home — from cultivation to roasting and brewing.

Time: 4 pm

At: The A, One IndiaBulls, Tower 2A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 750

Light up your life

The Wiccan Shop, India's only Wicca-related outlet that houses the Triple Moon Goddess Temple, will celebrate the Solemn Ritual of Litha (summer solstice), to focus on the triumph of light over darkness and help you overcome negativity.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: The Wiccan Shop, Mahim.

Call: 8080313333

Get gaming

If you are a master of games such as Clash Royale and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you can win prizes worth Rs 1crore at this tournament.

On: June 23 and 24, 10 am To 9 pm

At: Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla West.

Log on to: pro.eslgaming.com/india/gate

Sunday

Watch a story

Immerse your little ones in the world of international cinema at the Children's Film Festival. This edition will feature the films The Sweater, Overdose, Molly in Springtime (in pic), Big drive and Bus Story.

Time: 4 pm to 5 pm

At: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla East.

Call: 23731234

Trek to Lohagad

Escape the heat and humidity of the city and soak in fresh mountain air on a two-hour trek to Lohagad fort, where you can plant saplings along the way as a noble gesture to give back to the nature.

Time: 6 am to 5 pm

At: Lohagad fort, Khandala.

Call: 9930086252

Cost: Rs 1,899 (includes meals and travel)

Do the bachata

Love to dance? Immerse yourself in this workshop on sensual bachata, a dance form that originated in the Dominican Republic. the workshop has been designed for both beginners and intermediate dancers.

On: June 24, July 1, 8 and 15

At: VR DanceSport Studios, Tardeo.

Call: 9820041393

Entry: Rs 3,000 for four Sundays.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates