The Mumbai Minute: Plan Your Weekend In 60 Seconds

Friday

Meet a rising star

Attend SurSagar, a monthly concert that features rising stars of Indian classical music. This month’s edition will see a performance by flautist Ashwin Srinivasan.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Sion

Register: sursagar.sabha@gmail.com

Soak in a classical act

Attend the seventh edition of Sindhu Classical Dance Festival, a three-day dance festival organised by Sankhya Dance Company. It will feature Manipuri by Rina Devi and troupe; a solo Bharatanatyam recital by Vaibhav Arekar; and a thematic presentation by Ashim Bandhu Bhattacharya and troupe (in pic) among others.

Till: April 15

At: Kashinath Ghanekar, Thane; Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga; and Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium, Bandra

Call: 8551956416

Pop the rock

Listen to Vedant Joshi and The Pickled Octopii, a pop-rock outfit, at this eatery where you can also avail of a buy-one-get-one offer on drinks.

Time: 7 pm

At: CinCin, BKC

Call: 61378070

Saturday

Doodle away

Sit back and get your creative juices flowing at this doodling workshop where Kiran Surve will give a brief introduction to this popular art.

Time: 4 pm onwards

At: Aromas Cafe, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,000

Relook at gender roles

Watch Shikhandi, an English play by Faezeh Jalali. The play is a comic, tongue-in-cheek retelling of the story of Shikhandi, an important and one of the earliest transgender characters that appears in the Mahabharata, making one question the role of gender and sexuality.

On: April 13 and 14 (7.30 pm) and April 15 (4 pm and 7.30 pm)

At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Call: 66223724

Dance into the night

Get the weekend party started with DJ Amann who will get you grooving with his mix of commercial chartbusters and house music.

Time: 9.30 pm onwards

At: Farzi Cafe, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 8433942801

Sunday

Turn back time

Explore the story of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (formerly known as the Victoria and Albert Museum) during a walk through Mumbai’s first and oldest museum.

Time: 11.30 am

At: BDL Museum, Byculla East

Register: The museum’s Facebook page

Feast like a king

Celebrate the spring festival of Vishu by trying out the diverse flavours of Kerala with dishes such as avial, oolan, kootu kari, and parupu kari with lemon rice and red rice.

On: April 13 to 15, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm

At: South Of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle East

Call: 26164000

Cost: '1,475

Delve into art

View the works of artist Pooja Varun Chhajed at her exhibition Athvika, The Tribes, where she reveals her perception about the social and cultural life of different tribes.

Till: April 16, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Call: 9881349719

Watch the sunrise

Attend Magicrise, a sunrise wellness party, where you start with EDM vs BDM music, followed by Belly Jazz, a fusion of belly dance and jazz, by Kanchi Shah, a BollySwag session and much more.

Time: 8 am

At: The Bandra Project, Bandra West

Call: 9820866657

Cost: '500

