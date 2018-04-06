The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Friday

Enjoy rare instrumental music

How often do you get to hear the tunes of the esraj or vichitra veena at a music concert? Here’s your chance to do so at the two-day Saz-e-Bahar Festival of Indian Instrumental Music showcasing recitals by Radhika Veena Sadhika (vichitra veena), Shubhayu Sen Majumdar (esraj), Kamal Sabri (sarangi) and Nayan Ghosh with Ishaan Ghosh (tabla).

TIll April 7, 6 pm AT Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA. CALL 22824567 entry '150

Tickle your funny bone

Give your weekend the start it needs at the Best in Stand-up show featuring Sumukhi Suresh, Navin Noronha (in pic) and Raj Sharma. The trio will come armed with their rib-tickling humour every day until Sunday.

TIll April 8, 8.30 pm AT Canvas Laugh Club, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. log on to bookmyshow.com entry '400 onwards

Master paleo cooking

If the caveman didn’t eat it, you shouldn’t either — that’s the concept of the paleo diet in a nutshell. And if you want to learn how to cook without grains, dairy products, sugar, salt, legumes and processed foods, this workshop is for you.

TIME 3 pm to 5 pm AT Foodhall, Palladium, Lower Parel. CALL 30264581

Saturday

Groove to peppy beats

Let your hair down at this Sensational Saturday night, where DJ Nasha spins some tunes to keep you glued to the dance floor. He is the first Indian DJ to win the World DMC Championship for India in New York City and London.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Tipsy Gypsy, Level One, Fun Republic Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 7021857037 Entry Free till 10.30 pm; '2,000 per couple and '1,500 per stag thereafter

Learn glass painting

Get creative with colours and light as eminent mixed-media artist Brinda Miller teaches you the art of glass painting at a workshop organised under the CSMVS Art360° series.

TIME 10.45 am to 1.30 pmâÂÂ(suitable for 14 years and above)

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

Cost '1,000

Meet fashion bloggers

They are the movers and shakers of the world of fashion blogging/ vlogging. And if you too are a fashionista who wants to make it big online, meet fashion bloggers Nidhi Kunder, Aaiana J, and Jas Sagu, and fashion stylist and consultant Nikhil Kandhari at this offline event to learn the ropes and get your queries sorted.

TIME 3 pm to 5 pm

AT Fun Republic Social, Fun Republic Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 7506394245

Sunday

Catch a play

Witness a unique amalgamation of theatre, music and literature in Stories in a Song. Directed by Sunil Shanbag and conceived by Shubha Mudgal, it highlights the stories of the struggles and hardships faced by musicians in India.

TIME 5 pm and 8.30 pm AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu. log on to bookmyshow.com

entry '400

Do the math

If the mention of mathematics makes you break into a sweat, this Junoon Mumbai Local session with Sagar Shrivastava might help change things. The number theorist will talk about the beauty he sees in the world of equations and theorems.

TIME 5 pm AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla. Entry Museum entry fee only

Go wedding shopping

From finding a venue, fixing the decorations, finalising the menu to going trousseau shopping, weddings are as much fun as an endless list of chores. If you are a bride-to-be, this one-stop destination promises to have you sorted on all these fronts, so you can enjoy more and worry less.

TIME 5 pm AT Weddingz at The Club, Colonial Hall & Courtyard at The Club, Andheri West. CALL 66117777

