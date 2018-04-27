The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Make way for SteppinOut, a night market curated by actor and model Shweta Salve which will showcase homegrown designers such as Nafisha Rachel Williams, Onu Oru, Maya Parikh and more

Friday

Play with paper

Make your child's weekend an eventful one by taking them to watch a theatre performance designed around the different forms and use of paper accompanied by music and movements.

Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am; 12 pm to 1.30 pm

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Call: 23731234

Cost: '200 (plus museum Entry fee)

Get high on Dubai

Put on your dancing shoes and head to this cocktail bar to listen to Bollywood songs with a Dubai twist. Groove to DJ Chirag Dubai's mixes while sipping on fun concoctions and watch live belly and tanoura dancers.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri West

Call: 9833447770 (for registration)

Laugh at a birthday bash

Celebrate comedian Jeeya Sethi's birthday with her at her show Where she will be talking about the many expectations an Indian girl is burdened with, from birth to death. The artiste feels that she can talk about these things because she has successfully failed at it all. What's more? Cake!

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: The Integral Space, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Cost: '250

Saturday

Subsume in vinyl love

Pay your tribute to trip-hop legends Portishead and celebrate the tenth year of their iconic album, Third, at this vinyl listening session along with like-minded music lovers and a free beer as well.

Time: 4 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Call: 8329110638

Feel the IPL fever

Give in to the IPL craze and enjoy a screening at this brewery. Sip on a large variety of hearty brews such as milky stout, hefeweisen and pale ale while binging on delicious food.

Time: 8.30 am onwards

At: Drifters Brewing Co, Worli.

Call: 9265507296

Step out in style

Make way for SteppinOut, a night market curated by actor and model Shweta Salve which will showcase homegrown designers such as Nafisha Rachel Williams, Onu Oru, Maya Parikh and more. Enjoy live music with artistes like Short Round, Aarifah Rebello, Samuel Berlie, Ramya Pothuri, Alisha Pais, and Sanay Shah and Band, followed by a silent disco.

Time: 3 pm to 1 am

At: The Taj Lands End, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: '249

Sunday

Paint cherry blossoms

Head over to this Sakura festival to experience the magic of Tokyo city right here in Mumbai. Learn cherry blossom painting from Vinisha Savla while enjoying good food. Soak yourself in creativity and go home with a piece of art.

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Keiba, Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Call: 7400066610

Cost: '1,500

Appreciate music

Allow yourself to be captivated by music on Ustad Allarakha Khan's birth anniversary as his son and tabla maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi performs with artists such as Danish Husain, Zubin Balaporia, Dilshad Khan, Sridar Parthasarath, Sheldon D'Silva and others.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: St Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West.

Call: 26410926

Live healthy

End your weekend on an artsy note at this festival. Listen to Payal Kothari talk about the art of healthy living while your children can learn mother's day craft - a workshop by Bindal Shah Where kids will learn how to create a special gift for their mothers.

On: April 27, 28, 29

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

At: Cymroza Art Gallery, Bhulabhai Desai Road.

Call: 9820148450 (for registrations)

Entry: '1500 to '1800

