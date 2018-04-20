The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds
Friday
Witness green innovation
Attend Green Hackathon organised by The US Consulate General, Mumbai, and Learning Links Foundation in collaboration with IIT Bombay. The two-day event will see innovators pitch their technological solutions for problems concerning the environment to get seed funding. Big-scale projects featuring green technology will also be on display.
Till: April 21, 10 am to 6 pm
At: IITâÂÂÂÂBombay, Powai
Call: 9940140805
Soak in rural Maharashtra
View works by artist Deepak Patil at his solo show, The Golden Memorable Moment. The paintings are a reflection of his love for rural Maharashtra and its tranquil life.
Till: April 23, 11 am to 7 pm
At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort
Call: 9822434493
Groove to the sister act
Listen to the unique music of the Tetseo Sisters, a band from Nagaland that counts Naga folklore, culture, landscapes, the poetry of their forefathers and world music among their influences.
Time: 9 pm onwards
At: Hard Rock Cafe, Worli
Log on to: guitarclub.in
Entry: '750 (cover charge; redeemable against food and beverage at the venue)
Saturday
Learn scriptwriting
Know what it takes to write a screenplay at a five-day workshop, where writer Ram S Yadav will take participants through the process of penning a short story and then developing it through scene-building, narration and dialogue.
Till: April 25, 4 pm to 6 pm
At: S-5, Sandesh Villa, 7 Bungalows, Versova, Andheri West.
Call: 8329282670
cost: '5,000
Go drone-crazy
Sign your kids up for a drone carnival, where they can learn how to build one, and explore interesting variants like soccer, selfie and talking drones.
Till: April 22, 4 pm to 10 pm
At: SMAAASH, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
Slip into holiday mode
Summer vacation can be double the fun if parents can spend quality time with kids. The debut edition of Summerfest 2018 promises just that with an array of activities for all members of the family. Learn saree draping from Shaina NC, photography from Dabboo Ratnani, yoga from Mickey Mehta, and let Vir Das tickle your funny bone.
Till: May 6, 8 am onwards
At: Avenue 54, SV Road, Navyug Colony, Santacruz West
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Sunday
Smell the coffee
Enjoy a caffeine-loaded interactive session with Mithilesh Vazalwar and learn all about tasting and scoring coffee at this home-style diner.
Time: 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
At: Jamjar Diner, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '1,500 (snacks included)
Support young guns
Celebrate Earth Day with a bunch of students and the adivasi residents of Aarey forest. Enjoy a nature appreciation walk, and participate in forest art and Warli painting workshops with the Youth for Aarey initiative.
Time: 8 am onwards
At: Aarey Colony Picnic Point, Goregaon East.
Call: 9820444377
RSVP: youthforaarey.in
Tuck into Asian bites
Wrap up your weekend with the perfect mix of food and music. Gorge on unique dishes from the Orient including Asian vegetables and cream cheese dimsums, schezwan chicken buns, tom kha gai, and tiger prawn dimsums. While you are at it, groove to a curated list of great tunes.
Time: 6.30 pm to 1 am
At: Moonshine Cafe Bar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.
Call: 9819600057
Shop for a cause
Visit a stall showcasing knick knacks made by sex workers under Project Free Period initiative, which provides vocational training to sex workers during their period days, which is the only time of the month they have to themselves.
Time: 1 pm to 5 pm
At: Inorbit Mall, Sector 30A, Vashi.
Call: 33080848
