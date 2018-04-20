The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Friday

Witness green innovation

Attend Green Hackathon organised by The US Consulate General, Mumbai, and Learning Links Foundation in collaboration with IIT Bombay. The two-day event will see innovators pitch their technological solutions for problems concerning the environment to get seed funding. Big-scale projects featuring green technology will also be on display.

Till: April 21, 10 am to 6 pm

At: IIT Bombay, Powai

Call: 9940140805

Soak in rural Maharashtra

View works by artist Deepak Patil at his solo show, The Golden Memorable Moment. The paintings are a reflection of his love for rural Maharashtra and its tranquil life.

Till: April 23, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Call: 9822434493

Groove to the sister act

Listen to the unique music of the Tetseo Sisters, a band from Nagaland that counts Naga folklore, culture, landscapes, the poetry of their forefathers and world music among their influences.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Worli

Log on to: guitarclub.in

Entry: '750 (cover charge; redeemable against food and beverage at the venue)

Saturday

Learn scriptwriting

Know what it takes to write a screenplay at a five-day workshop, where writer Ram S Yadav will take participants through the process of penning a short story and then developing it through scene-building, narration and dialogue.

Till: April 25, 4 pm to 6 pm

At: S-5, Sandesh Villa, 7 Bungalows, Versova, Andheri West.

Call: 8329282670

cost: '5,000

Go drone-crazy

Sign your kids up for a drone carnival, where they can learn how to build one, and explore interesting variants like soccer, selfie and talking drones.

Till: April 22, 4 pm to 10 pm

At: SMAAASH, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Slip into holiday mode

Summer vacation can be double the fun if parents can spend quality time with kids. The debut edition of Summerfest 2018 promises just that with an array of activities for all members of the family. Learn saree draping from Shaina NC, photography from Dabboo Ratnani, yoga from Mickey Mehta, and let Vir Das tickle your funny bone.

Till: May 6, 8 am onwards

At: Avenue 54, SV Road, Navyug Colony, Santacruz West

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Sunday

Smell the coffee

Enjoy a caffeine-loaded interactive session with Mithilesh Vazalwar and learn all about tasting and scoring coffee at this home-style diner.

Time: 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At: Jamjar Diner, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,500 (snacks included)

Support young guns

Celebrate Earth Day with a bunch of students and the adivasi residents of Aarey forest. Enjoy a nature appreciation walk, and participate in forest art and Warli painting workshops with the Youth for Aarey initiative.

Time: 8 am onwards

At: Aarey Colony Picnic Point, Goregaon East.

Call: 9820444377

RSVP: youthforaarey.in

Tuck into Asian bites

Wrap up your weekend with the perfect mix of food and music. Gorge on unique dishes from the Orient including Asian vegetables and cream cheese dimsums, schezwan chicken buns, tom kha gai, and tiger prawn dimsums. While you are at it, groove to a curated list of great tunes.

Time: 6.30 pm to 1 am

At: Moonshine Cafe Bar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Call: 9819600057

Shop for a cause

Visit a stall showcasing knick knacks made by sex workers under Project Free Period initiative, which provides vocational training to sex workers during their period days, which is the only time of the month they have to themselves.

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

At: Inorbit Mall, Sector 30A, Vashi.

Call: 33080848

