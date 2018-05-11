The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend

Friday

Give artists a leg-up

Support upcoming young artists by attending an exhibition of their works, titled Persistence of Memory. The paintings explore how the medium of art is directly connected to one's memory. The exhibition includes works by artists such as Ekta Singha and Kaushik Saha.

TIME 11 am to 6.30 pm AT Akara Art, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. CALL 22025550

Have a laugh

Attend a stand-up comedy gig that comes loaded with a heavy dose of sarcasm. Andy Reghu and Raunaq Rajani will ensure that your weekend kicks off with a bout of laughter.

TIME 9 pm at The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West. CALL 9619962969 entry Rs 250

Pick up quirky recipes

Mother's Day comes early to a hotel that is hosting a cooking workshop for mommies of all ages. Chef Ajay Chopra (in pic) will teach them how to whip up lip-smacking delicacies, with a demonstration on how to make them from scratch.

TIME 12 pm to 1 pm at The Empresa Hotel, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 7977336349 cost Rs 1,500

Saturday

Be on the ball

As the football World Cup gets ready to be kicked off in Russia, stand a chance to win Rs 1.3 lakh at a FIFA championship where gamers will be locked in battle with each other, glued to their consoles.

TIME 11 am 8 pm AT Social, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

CALL 7506394243

Entry Rs 600

Party like a superhero

If you're a fan of Deadpool, the anti-hero from the stables of Marvel Comics, then attend a launch party ahead of the sequel to the eponymous film. Look out for Deadpool mascots and stand a chance to win free tickets to the movie.

TIME 8.30 pm onwards

AT Drop, Waterfield Road, Bandra West. CALL 42296000

ENTRY Rs 3,000

Per couple

Groove the night away

DJ Clement (in pic) is a veteran in the industry and has been spinning tracks for a while. Burn up the dance floor as he takes over the console at a popular Bandra nightspot.

TIME 11.30 pm onwards AT Su Casa, Reclamation, Bandra West. call 26515511

Cost Rs 2,000 per couple (full cover)

Chase a tale

Kaavad is an oral storytelling tradition that originated in Rajasthan. Catch a performance where the writer and performer Akhshay Gandhi will put a modern touch to this age-old art form.

TIME 7.30 pm onwards

AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 250 (including Rs 50 cover)

Sunday

Rock out

Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe is a Mumbai-based act that plays a tight-as-nails brand of Sufi rock. The band brings together a Carnatic vocalist, freestyle drummer and mandolin player, making it an East-meets-West kind of ensemble. Catch them live at a gig to ensure an evening filled with power-packed tunes.

TIME 9 pm onwards AT Flyp@MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. CALL 49710144

Cost Rs 500 (full cover)

Eat like a Dilliwaala

A veg restaurant that is among a handful that serve authentic Dilli-waala food has launched a new menu. Sample it to get a true taste of the capital's cuisine.

TIME 8.30 am to 12 pm, 3.30 pm to 6 pm

AT Delhi Highway, Times Square, Andheri East.

CALL 28510000 COST Appx Rs 1,200 for two

Support local farmers

Local farmers will put up an organic market SoBo. Support them in picking up their produce, starting from everyday veggies to exotic ones that you would have to pay through your nose for at fancy stores.

TIME 8 am to 1 pm AT Cuffe Parade Marg, Cuffe Parade, Colaba. log on to thebetterfoods.com cost Variable

Deal with the weekend

Cheer yourself up

Ongoing A restaurant is giving you more reason to cheer than your team in this IPL season, with a string of offers that are named after cricketing terms. Chauka, for instance, gives you four draught beers at Rs 444, while sixer gives you six for Rs 666. Catch this deal while you can.

Till May 27, 8 pm to 11 pm at Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi.

Call 61587777

Drink and eat for less

Ongoing A new kitchen and bar is enticing patrons with a range of offers on food and beverages. Order four dishes and get charged for three, and get a free cocktail with every one you order. There's more — a flat 30 per cent discount on your total bill for alcohol.

On 12 pm to 12 am at Bougenvilla, ground floor, Hotel Jewel Palace, 5th Road, Khar West.

Call 9136665523

Get pampered

Ongoing As the summer sun starts to sap your energy, pamper yourself with a spa treatment being offered at a 30 per cent discount for new members. Recharge your batteries with a full-body Ayurveda massage.

Time 8 am to 8 pm at All Birla Ayurveda outlets across the city. call 25708889

