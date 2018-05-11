The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds
Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend
Friday
Give artists a leg-up
Support upcoming young artists by attending an exhibition of their works, titled Persistence of Memory. The paintings explore how the medium of art is directly connected to one's memory. The exhibition includes works by artists such as Ekta Singha and Kaushik Saha.
TIME 11 am to 6.30 pm AT Akara Art, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. CALL 22025550
Have a laugh
Attend a stand-up comedy gig that comes loaded with a heavy dose of sarcasm. Andy Reghu and Raunaq Rajani will ensure that your weekend kicks off with a bout of laughter.
TIME 9 pm at The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West. CALL 9619962969 entry Rs 250
Pick up quirky recipes
Mother's Day comes early to a hotel that is hosting a cooking workshop for mommies of all ages. Chef Ajay Chopra (in pic) will teach them how to whip up lip-smacking delicacies, with a demonstration on how to make them from scratch.
TIME 12 pm to 1 pm at The Empresa Hotel, off New Link Road, Andheri West.
CALL 7977336349 cost Rs 1,500
Saturday
Be on the ball
As the football World Cup gets ready to be kicked off in Russia, stand a chance to win Rs 1.3 lakh at a FIFA championship where gamers will be locked in battle with each other, glued to their consoles.
TIME 11 am 8 pm AT Social, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
CALL 7506394243
Entry Rs 600
Party like a superhero
If you're a fan of Deadpool, the anti-hero from the stables of Marvel Comics, then attend a launch party ahead of the sequel to the eponymous film. Look out for Deadpool mascots and stand a chance to win free tickets to the movie.
TIME 8.30 pm onwards
AT Drop, Waterfield Road, Bandra West. CALL 42296000
ENTRY Rs 3,000
Per couple
Groove the night away
DJ Clement (in pic) is a veteran in the industry and has been spinning tracks for a while. Burn up the dance floor as he takes over the console at a popular Bandra nightspot.
TIME 11.30 pm onwards AT Su Casa, Reclamation, Bandra West. call 26515511
Cost Rs 2,000 per couple (full cover)
Chase a tale
Kaavad is an oral storytelling tradition that originated in Rajasthan. Catch a performance where the writer and performer Akhshay Gandhi will put a modern touch to this age-old art form.
TIME 7.30 pm onwards
AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.
log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 250 (including Rs 50 cover)
Sunday
Rock out
Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe is a Mumbai-based act that plays a tight-as-nails brand of Sufi rock. The band brings together a Carnatic vocalist, freestyle drummer and mandolin player, making it an East-meets-West kind of ensemble. Catch them live at a gig to ensure an evening filled with power-packed tunes.
TIME 9 pm onwards AT Flyp@MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. CALL 49710144
Cost Rs 500 (full cover)
Eat like a Dilliwaala
A veg restaurant that is among a handful that serve authentic Dilli-waala food has launched a new menu. Sample it to get a true taste of the capital's cuisine.
TIME 8.30 am to 12 pm, 3.30 pm to 6 pm
AT Delhi Highway, Times Square, Andheri East.
CALL 28510000 COST Appx Rs 1,200 for two
Support local farmers
Local farmers will put up an organic market SoBo. Support them in picking up their produce, starting from everyday veggies to exotic ones that you would have to pay through your nose for at fancy stores.
TIME 8 am to 1 pm AT Cuffe Parade Marg, Cuffe Parade, Colaba. log on to thebetterfoods.com cost Variable
Deal with the weekend
Cheer yourself up
Ongoing A restaurant is giving you more reason to cheer than your team in this IPL season, with a string of offers that are named after cricketing terms. Chauka, for instance, gives you four draught beers at Rs 444, while sixer gives you six for Rs 666. Catch this deal while you can.
Till May 27, 8 pm to 11 pm at Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi.
Call 61587777
Drink and eat for less
Ongoing A new kitchen and bar is enticing patrons with a range of offers on food and beverages. Order four dishes and get charged for three, and get a free cocktail with every one you order. There's more — a flat 30 per cent discount on your total bill for alcohol.
On 12 pm to 12 am at Bougenvilla, ground floor, Hotel Jewel Palace, 5th Road, Khar West.
Call 9136665523
Get pampered
Ongoing As the summer sun starts to sap your energy, pamper yourself with a spa treatment being offered at a 30 per cent discount for new members. Recharge your batteries with a full-body Ayurveda massage.
Time 8 am to 8 pm at All Birla Ayurveda outlets across the city. call 25708889
