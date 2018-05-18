The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 Seconds

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend

Friday

Play a life-sized game

Most of us have played Snakes and Ladders at some point. But how many of us have played it on a life-size board? Do just that at a mall that has created a giant board for the game, ensuring double the fun.

TIME 4 pm to 7 pm AT Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West. CALL 651110361

Let's rock

Groove to the tunes of popular rock outfit ONEmpire. It comprises Zarir Warden, Garth D'Mello, Gavin Cason, Loy Henriques and Atish Thomas, who are all members of the erstwhile cover band The Other People. They now play mainly original music, with a fast-paced set list designed to get you swaying.

TIME 9 pm at The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum. CALL 8329110638 cost Rs 749

Crack up with comics

Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun have both left their day jobs to pursue stand-up comedy. Their humour thus reflects the idiosyncrasies of everyday office life. Attend their show, but be warned — they have a history of taking potshots at the audience.

TIME 7 pm AT Verbena, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. log on to insider.in COST Rs 299

Saturday

Do your bit for strays

The Welfare of Stray Dogs is an NGO that helps pooches on the street find a home, apart from aiding them in a variety of ways, such as vaccinating them. Attend their volunteer orientation programme if you want to lend a helping hand to the noble endeavour.

TIME 10 am AT Opera House (call in advance to find out the exact location).

CALL 9920954969

Space out

Find out about the fascinating journey of New Horizons, a NASA spacecraft that was sent on a mission to Pluto. Dr Henry Throop, a member of the New Horizons Science Team, will recount the story of its successful encounter with the faraway planet.

TIME 4 pm to 6 pm AT Fun Republic Social, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 7506394245

Sunday

Feel the craze

Let your hair down at a gig featuring four international DJs, including DJ Craze (in pic).

TIME 4.30 pm

AT Famous Studios, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. log on to insider.in

Put up a fight

Take part in a self-defence workshop for women. It aims to help them fight back when faced with physical abuse, using regular objects like handbags and dupattas, apart from increasing their endurance levels and bettering their reflexes.

TIME 4.45 pm

AT Studio Plus, Seva Sadan, Grant Road West.

CALL 9221124090

Add some masala

Attend a panel discussion featuring culinary experts Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal (in pic) and Smita Deo, who will decode the spices of India.

TIME 4 pm to 7 pm

AT SodaBottleOpenerWala, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

CALL 40035678

Go green

Add a touch of green to your home by learning how to make terranium gardens at a workshop. Learn how you can grow plants in everyday objects like bowls or bottles.

TIME 11 am AT Our Lady of Salvation School,

SK Bole Road, Dadar West. log on to insider.in cost Rs 2,500

Say cheese

A Bandra watering hole has launched a cheese and charcuterie evening, where you can pair a selection of cheeses and cooked meats with a range of wines from across the world. Dig into the brie, camembert, robiola and smoked scarmoza, and chicken salami, pepperoni and knaxx sausage.

TIME 4 pm onwards

AT 266 — The Wine Room & Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 8879101350

Cost Rs 550 for unlimited cheese and charcuterie

Deal with the weekend

Grab a flying offer

ongoing If you are planning to travel out of Mumbai, there is now an added benefit. Mumbai Duty-Free, the shopping section at the international airport, is giving Rs 300 gift vouchers to all travellers, apart from offering heavy discounts on a variety of products.

Time 24X7 at Mumbai Duty-Free, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Santacruz East.

Call 66851010

Dine out for less

Ongoing A new eatery is celebrating Ramazan by offering a 25 per cent discount on your bill. Head there to grab a bite of dishes that combine Indian staples with global flavours. Choose between chicken malai kebab risotto, murgh sholey tikka, nalli nihari, mutton gilafi kebab and bhatti ka prawns, in addition to other delectable options.

Time 11 pm to 12 am

At One Too Many, Plot 37, Sector 30 A, Vashi. call 30151503

Stick to whisky

Friday Celebrate World Whisky Day at a watering hole that is offering a 15 per cent discount on all whisky-based drinks, whether cocktails or shooters. Sip on Sharabi chai, which combines tea and whisky, without burning a hole in your pocket. Time 9 am to 1 am At Nau Se Barah, Balaji Movieplex, Sector 8, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

Call 8291217009

