The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend

Friday

Map the city

For those who love maps, this is a session to attend. Join a tour to explore the stories and perspectives depicted in this museum's collection of old maps, which showcase the city's growth to what it is today. Create personalised maps to depict your view of the city.

TIME 11 am to 2 pm AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East. CALL 23731234

Get into the groove

Start your weekend by dancing to Bollywood music, and shimmy away your stress. Manning the decks will be DJ Angel, who will play a mix of typical filmy and Bollywood dance music, which you can enjoy with cocktails and bar bites.

TIME 9 pm onwards at BAR BAR, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. CALL 7045660670

Laugh away

Head to this suburban restaurant, which hosts regular comedy nights, made more fun with beer. Tonight's line-up, all set to make you laugh features Rohan Gujral, Shagun Gaur, Aditya Singh, Urjita Wani (in pic) and Siddhartha Shetty.

TIME 9 pm onwards AT Sorriso Brasserie & Bar, Royal Classic, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Mulund West.

Entry Rs 200 (inclusive of one drink)

Saturday

Detox your mind

Tired of having members of your family glued to their phones? Head to this workshop designed for children and adults, which will use board gaming to help you give the phone a break and improve your language skills, social interaction, critical thinking and the ability to focus for longer.

On May 26 and 27, 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm

AT Little Library, Vile Parle West. CALL 9594535466 entry Rs 750 per person

Show some love

Get your kids out of the house this summer to this activity-filled event that will include storytelling, puzzle games, card making and paper lantern making. The highlight will be a petting zoo where kids can pet dogs, cats, horse, rabbits, goats and other animals, and form a bond with them.

Till May 30, 12:30 pm to 9:30 pm

AT Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.

Say hola to good food

Savour delicious Mexican food by Shilpa Gupta, a food consultant. On the menu are beer, lemon margaritas, nachos loaded with dripping sauce and lots of spices, grilled cottage cheese burrito, chipotle and banoffie.

TIME 1 pm onwards

AT Wadala West.

log on to openout.in

Cost Rs 1,150

Sunday

Get smart

Sign up your little ones for a workshop where they can decode the mysteries of nature through fun interactive sessions.

Till May 27, 11 am to 8 pm at Atrium 5, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Catch a movie

Watch an unusual love story, Joggers' Park (2003), shot largely in Bandra's landmark open space. The film features Victor Banerjee, Perizaad Zorabian and Divya Dutta.

TIME 12 pm AT New Excelsior Cinema – Mukta A2 Cinema, Fort. log on to 1018mb.com

Dig into a brunch

Begin your Sunday by savouring a pineapple smoothie or a jamun martini with red quinoa and roasted cauliflower salad, scrumptious truffle scrambled eggs and a chocolate dessert. Head to a restaurant on Calicut street to enjoy a weekend brunch.

TIME 12 pm to 4 pm AT The Clearing House, Calicut Street, Ballard Estate. CALL 22657007

Solve a murder mystery

Watch Go Back for Murder, a play set in the town of Vasco Da Gama in Goa, directed by Laura Mishra, which is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic piece, Five Little Pigs.

TIME 7.30 pm

AT St Andrews Auditorium, Saint Dominic Road, Bandra West. log on to bookmyshow.com cost Rs 200 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates