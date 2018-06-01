The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY

Fasts must end in style

This popular bar seems to know that fasting isn't an easy thing, and has come up with a fun little iftar box which includes fruits, dates, mixed bhajias, and one starter, either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, which includes cutlets and lollipops. Feast away!

TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT The Bar Stock Exchange (all outlets).

CALL 26462041 (Juhu)

A bookworm's fix

If mythology intrigues you, here's some good news. Author Anita Shirodkar's new book Sitanshu, part of her Guardians of the Blue Lotus trilogy, is out and she will be talking about it with anchor and actor Roshan Abbas at a SoBo bookstore. So, grab your reading glasses and head out for an epic evening.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT Crossword, Kemps Corner, Cumballa Hill.

CALL 9867742066 (to RSVP)

What makes you groove?

Hold On star Flava D, is all set to kick off her debut in India. After Delhi, the UK-based garage and grime producer is coming to Mumbai with great mixes that are sure to make you groove. Apart from nailing the garage scene, she also seems to have a knack for producing club cuts. Might we say, weekend sorted?

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

ENTRY Rs 400

CALL 7506394243

Saturday

Shopping is therapy

Experience shopping under the moonlight at this night market. Tuck into food, replenish your wardrobe or just soak in the lively atmosphere.

ON June 1 and 2, 5 pm to 12 am; June 3 (5 pm to 10 pm)

AT Moonlit Boulevard, RG Ground, Chandivali.

CALL 9820100344

Art attack

Appreciate art at this exhibition that includes the works of three talented contemporary artists - Sanjay Mhatre, Pallavi Pathak and Jyoti Chaudhari Malik. Take a break from the noise and the hangovers and enjoy a peaceful time.

TILL June 4, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Discovery of India Building, Worli.

CALL 8082627976

Party mode on

Head over to this music hub for a legendary night. Pramod Sippy aka Sindhi Curry, who's playing a set, has promised on his Facebook page "to kill or destroy the floor" as he goes live with saxophonist Ryan Sadri and percussionist Anand Bhagat. We have a feeling it's going to be a big, bad party.

TIME 9 pm to 11 pm

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

CALL 8329110638

ENTRY Rs 749 to Rs 1,499

Sunday

Crazy clinic tales

Find out what happens when Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Parsee patients walk into Dr Bombay's - played by well-known actor Mona Singh - clinic for a therapy session and create rib-tickling chaos.

TIME 3 pm onwards

AT St Andrew's Auditorium, Saint Domnic Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500 to Rs 1,000

Picnic tales

Visit a picnic-themed eatery to try cheese and jalapeno pasta or a melon salad, before digging into a layered rainbow cake. Wash it all down with a coconut lavender lemonade.

Time 11 am to 1 am

At Picnic All Day Eatery, Savani Apartments, Ghatkopar East.

Call 9152013302

Goa on a plate

A Bandra joint has decided to bring Goa home. Enjoy delectable dishes such as xacuti and shark ambotik at this month-long Bombay to Goa pop-up. Finish off with Mumbai-inspired drinks such as Versova cleanup, little Colaba and Causeway to heaven.

On June 1 to 30, 8.30 am to 12.30 am

AT SodaBottleOpenerWala (all outlets).

CALL 40035678 (BKC)

Deal with the weekend

Brunch of love

A multi-cuisine restaurant in Andheri is hosting a parents' day brunch with live food stations for customers to create something special for their parents. Enjoy a good time with your folks and tuck into some zaffrani murgh or mushroom Chettinad. Register quickly to avail the 30 per cent discount

ON June 1, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

At Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East.

Call 62360451

Cost Rs 1,499 (without alcohol) and Rs 1,999 (with alcohol)

More books for your shelf

Here's a little surprise for all the bookworms out there. A warehouse is a treasure trove of fiction, non-fiction and coffee table books. What's most exciting is you can stock up and literally buy them by the kilo. Hurry and don't forget to take a friend along.

TILL June 3, 8 am to 6 pm

At Butterfly Books, Hansraj Pragji building, Worli Naka.

Call 24912377

Complimentary bonanza

Swing to the Sufi and indie tunes of Faraz Shah Ali and Apoorva Mudgal and dance to the beats of DJ Swap at a restaurant anniversary. Enjoy complimentary wine, shots and desserts while you're at it.

ON June 1 (9 pm onwards) and June 2 (7 pm onwards)

At Pranzi, SV Road, Khar West.

Call 26006655

