The Mumbai Minute: Plan your weekend in 60 seconds

Guru Randhawa

Friday

Ready for bhangra?

Get ready to drop some bhangra beats at this gig featuring Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa (in pic), known for multiple hits like High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Suit Suit, Patola, Ban Ja Meri Rani and Nachle Na.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

Open for talent

Calling all singers, dancers or comedians. Head to this open-mic night where you get a chance to showcase your talent and have a fun Friday evening.

Time: 5 pm to 7 pm

At: TalentNext Entertainment, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Call: 8448449117

A celebration of Urdu

Cherish contemporary Urdu culture at Urdu Culture Now, an event organised by Godrej India Culture Lab that combines art, performances and a panel discussion to revive Urdu culture. It includes works by artists Zeenat Kulavoor (in pic) and Nasheet Shadani, a rock performance by Winit Tikoo and quissebaazi by Danish Husain.

Time: 5.30 pm

At: Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East.

Log on to: rsvp indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com

Saturday

Mad sounds

Get ready for a groovy Saturday with musicians Madboy/Mink, an electro funk duo featuring Imaad Shah (guitar, synthesizer, vocals) and Saba Azad (vocals). They cover a variety of genres — electro, Indian disco, post punk, new wave, '60s and '70s Indian film scores, acid house, cosmic disco, cabaret, funk and soul. They have toured over 25 Indian cities.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

Call: 8329110638

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 999 onwards

Piece of art

Learn the art of decoupage which involves decorating an object with paper cutouts. The workshop will cover various stages — painting, working with fabric, stenciling, stamping, and varnishing. There will also be complimentary tarot card reading.

Time: 4 pm to 6.30 pm

At: Vaishnavipratima The Interiors Studio, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 24997999

Cost: Rs 2,000 (includes material)

Radical art

Film and cultural theorist Ashish Rajadhyaksha will deliver a lecture, The Insurrection '46 Project: Vivan Sundaram, Radical Art and the Political Author, based on Sundaram's 2017 art project (Rajadhyaksha was the co-author), and will also speak about the history of Sundaram's art practice.

Time: 6 pm

At: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Log on to: rsvp ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org

Sunday

Handcrafted history

Rogan is a style of fabric painting that has been practiced in Kutch since almost 400 years. A free-hand art, the paste is made by boiling castor oil (hence the name rogan), which is then mixed with natural colour pigments. The workshop will be conducted by Rizwan Khatri, a skilled artisan and revivalist.

Time: 12 pm

At: ARTISANS' Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 9820145397

Entry: Rs 1,170

Digital ball-play

Are you a gaming enthusiast? Participate in the GamingMonk Championship Series to play FIFA and win prizes up to Rs 50,000.

On: June 9 (11 am) and 10 (7 pm)

At: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry Rs 499

Cycle matters

Sign up for a cyclathon to support Project Aasha, an initiative that aims to treat underprivileged children from tribal and rural areas, suffering from congenital heart problems.

Time: 5 am

At: Korum mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.

Call: 41144455

