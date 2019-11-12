The Mumbai University cannot let its campus crumble

A report in this paper has brought into focus concerns about one of the buildings at Mumbai University's Kalina campus. Despite having witnessed mishaps due to crumbling walls and ceilings in the past, the Ranada Bhavan at the campus boasts pillars and slabs which appear to be on the verge of collapsing. A complaint pertaining to the complex has been filed by a Senate member. It points out shoddy, patchwork job which is not an effective repair.

The Ranade Bhavan is a busy building housing several academic departments — it is important that these complaints are heeded to. People will not worry without a reason. Yet, if the University thinks that these fears are unfounded, they must reassure the complainant with proof. It is binding that both sides talk, that there is communication. Otherwise, complainants will keep raising their voices, only to be met with silence.

The problem is reflective of persistent concerns about infra. We have numerous examples where people brought up concerns about public infra be it buildings, offices, or even modes of transport. Often, authorities wake up only after a disaster has occurred. This is particularly apt when there is a fire or a ceiling collapses. Even trees that appear to be on the verge of falling have caught people's attention. At times, they claim that authorities did not act on their concerns, reacting only after the tree fell, resulting in injuries.

Let this not be the fate of the academic institution. Once an alarm is sounded, with examples to buttress the fears, we need to address it first with discussion and analysis and follow it up very quickly with a timeline for action and adherence to the same, when and where it is warranted.

