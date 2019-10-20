The museum of hospitality objects

During a friend's birthday at Hitchki in BKC, Tania J's eyes fell on a set of black metal spoons. She thought they were unusual and declared that she planned to take them home. A spoon and fork were soon in her handbag when no one was looking.

Tania likes to call herself a "collector of curious restaur-ant objects". "Stealing is considered immoral. But, I don't believe there is a morality debate here, because I only steal what's not expensive or can be easily replaced by the restaurant." The 32-year-old writer, who moved to Mumbai last year, picked up a few tricks while pursuing a PhD degree in the Czech Republic. "It's commonplace to pick up things there," she says. "The town where I lived had students working double shifts to fund their education, food and house bills. They didn't have the money to spend on necessities. Sometimes, they'd go to a pub for a drink, and return with a month's stock of toilet paper." While Tania didn't need toilet paper, she was keen on collecting souvenirs that would remind her of her travels across Europe. "I am a huge beer fan, and some of the breweries there kept printed coasters. If I liked the beer, I'd take the coasters back with me."

Over time, she has gathered reservation signs, pepper and salt shakers and cutlery. William Fernandes' spoils are displayed in his drawing room in Andheri like trophies. The rear face of the main door is decorated with close to 200 coasters, making it the most eye-catching piece of furniture in his home. "The attraction was the artwork. I was intrigued by the design and logos on the coasters. I began to collect them nine years ago," he says. Fernandes, however, follows a strict criteria. "I only pick up coasters that are interesting to look at, and are from places that I have personally visited. I also don't take a coaster from a place I've visited earlier." With a semi-conscience at play, he avoids lifting heavy-duty metal or leather coasters. "If I like them and want it to be part of my collection, I have asked the staff for permission. But on most occasions, they refuse. When that happens, I don't insist."

While Fernandes is a bragger, publicity professional Manisha N, 24, who has stolen mostly when in a drunken stupor, has stacked away her wine and shot glasses, so that nobody learns of her exploits. "I just do it for a lark," she says. The first time Manisha picked up an object was at a farewell party at Liquid Lounge in Mangaluru, five years ago. "My friends and I were annoyed at the waiter over something, and we decided to get back at him, by stealing a shot glass and ashtray." The high of that adventure remained, when she arrived in Mumbai. "Every time we have got very drunk, we have picked up a shot glass to keep the tradition going." The trickiest attempts were at Khar Social, where she stole a glass that reminded her of "chemistry lab equipment", and a metal box in which the staff places the bill. "My friend took the bill to the counter and paid it directly to the cashier, while we took the box," she says.

Manisha N picked up this miniature metal trunk and glasses from Khat Social. She only finds courage to steal when high. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Not everyone is comfortable around people who steal, though. A Mumbai-based freelance photographer remembers how when on a first date, a girl stole six shot glasses, he decided not to see her again. "She was trouble, and I didn't want that." Tania adds that she "would never have the courage to steal in polite company". "It happens when you are surrounded by like-minded people who won't judge you for it." Restaurateur Gauri Devidayal says, hotel and restaurant staff are usually aware of this occurrence.

She has customers pick up toilet napkins from the rest room at her Asian fine dine restaurant in Colaba, Miss T. "Every month, when we do an inventory of napkins, the math doesn't add up. It's an additional cost that we now have to factor in while running the restaurant." She would, however, like to see stealing for what it is. "It doesn't matter if it's a coaster made of paper or leather. If it has been taken without permission, it is stealing. Nothing was ever meant to be taken out of a restaurant."







The unlucky ones

In July this year, a video of an Indian family stealing accessories from a hotel room in Bali, went viral. The video showed a hotel staff opening their bags and pulling out the loot, including towels, cutlery, electronic items to decorative pieces. In 2018, a journalist accompanying West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on a trip to London was fined £50 (Rs 4,300) after security staff caught him stealing silverware during an official dinner at a luxury hotel.

Names have been changed on request

