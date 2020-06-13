The National Sports Club of India removes club president

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has removed its president Ravi Kiran Aggarwal from membership of the club. With this termination of membership, he naturally ceases to hold the post of president with immediate effect, a June 8 notice from Sanjay Berry, Secretary General, said.

Aggarwal is former chairman of the controversial real estate firm Orbit Corp Ltd.

Though the notice is from NSCI Delhi, Aggarwal who is based in Mumbai, was president of both NSCI Mumbai and NSCI Delhi clubs.

The notice says Aggarwal has been removed as 'pursuant to the order dated 26/05/2020 passed by the Bombay High Court, declaring Mr. Ravi Kiran Aggarwal as insolvent, he ceases to continue as a member of the club in terms of the Rules & Regulations.'

The decision was taken by the Regional Committee (Delhi) in a meeting on June 7. Bherulal Chaudhary, vice-president shall be acting president of the NSCI till further notice, said the announcement.

A committee member explained that in accordance with the by-laws of the club, a member who is declared insolvent ceases to be a member of the club.

“Some members raised the issue in emails to the committee, after they learnt through news reports that Aggarwal has been declared as insolvent. These members said that the club has to adhere to its by-laws that say members declared insolvent cannot remain a member of the club. The NSCI took this decision earlier this month.”

The NSCI has one president for both Delhi and Mumbai clubs, according to the club's election procedure.

Aggarwal said, “Politics keeps happening in clubs. My lawyers are preparing some case papers, we will see. I am currently hospitalised.”

Nitin Dossa, president of Merchants Club at Chowpatty, located behind Wilson College, stated, “We will be calling for a committee meeting and remove Aggarwal from membership of Merchants Club.”

Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman, Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), of which Aggarwal is a member, said, “The matter is being looked into. We have a meeting today, and this matter is sure to come up.”

