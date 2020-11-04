With 2020 being an eagerly awaited year for many couples looking to tie the knot, a year full of excitement, travel and lavish celebrations was anticipated. How different things turned out to be. With the outbreak of coronavirus rapidly bringing the world to a standstill, countless celebrations have been completely thrown off. Weddings and special occasions have either had to be postponed, scaled down and even completely cancelled.

Welcome to the new world. The new normal, at least until the near future. The Indian wedding scene has arguably been one of the most affected, not only in terms of celebrations but in terms of the approach to spending. Gifts, clothes and jewellery spending have always been a major part of Indian weddings. But now, with uncertainty in what lies ahead for social gatherings, how does all of this get affected? Where will we be able to wear all those dresses and jewellery? How is my money best spent?



Long earrings transforming into a bracelet with the option to wear shorter earrings

Bridal and trousseau jewellery are an integral part of Indian wedding culture. With huge changes in the wedding landscape, Anushi Mehta, a young, fourth generation jeweller and co-founder of Atelo, a fine jewellery brand, notices how her friends, family and customers are adapting to these changes.

Traditionally, bulky, gold heavy sets have been valued due to old-school thinking that these pieces are more substantial and "show" more value. However, after this jewellery has been worn, it often ends up at the bottom of a safe collecting dust; maybe occasionally brought out to be marvelled at, but rarely ever worn again. How can we claim then that the money is well spent? Do you not want to wear and enjoy your jewellery? Especially after having spent so much on it?

Enter the "New Age Bride". Over the last few years, the "New Age Bride" has seen their preferences shift towards jewellery that is more wearable and practical, even after the big occasion for which it may have been originally bought. Jewellery that is elegant yet can be worn on multiple occasions. Jewellery that can be "converted" to something more substantial for a big occasion, or "dressed down" if needed to be worn in a more casual setting.

"There has been a general trend towards multi-purpose jewellery that is practical yet elegant over the last few years. However, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this trend and we have seen a greater interest shown towards "smart jewellery" says Anushi Mehta. One such collection by Atelo, the VersAtelo collection, combines clever mechanisms with timeless, elegant designs to create jewellery that can be worn in several ways based on the need of the occasion or mood of the wearer. For example, a long pair of statement earrings and a pendant can be converted to short everyday drop-earrings and a bracelet. The innovative design gived you two distinct looks with this stunning piece of jewellery.

Anushi Yash Metha is the Co-founder of Atelo, an innovative, non-conformist jewellery brand rooted in tradition and legacy. Anushi comes from a family of four generations of jewellery designers and experts, and started Atelo with her husband to continue the legacy with innovative, repurposeful jewellery.

