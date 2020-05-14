The New Mutants gets new release date

After being pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maisie Williams-starrer "The New Mutants" has got a new release date. The film will open in August. Disney has added "The New Mutants" back to its release calendar, setting the "X-Men" superhero adventure for release on August 28, reports variety.com.

"The New Mutants", starring Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, has been delayed numerous times. It was originally slated to debut in 2018. Disney got the film after the merger with Fox. The film is based on the comic-book series, and follows five young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will. Josh Boone has directed the film.

The studio also moved the animated film "Ron's Gone Wrong" from February 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021. An untitled 20th Century title previously set for that date has been removed from the schedule.

Earlier this year, as a response to the closure of cinemas, Disney reshuffled the release dates for most of its upcoming titles, including "Mulan" (now set for July 24), "Black Widow" (November 6), Pixar's "Soul" (November 20) and "The Eternals" (February 12, 2021).

