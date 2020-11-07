The new normal stage

The last eight months have reaffirmed what lies at the core of human nature is the need for community experiences," emphasises Khushroo N Suntook, chairman, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). And we couldn't agree more. As the state government permits reopening of performing art spaces at half capacity, theatremakers and venue owners are bracing themselves to resume operations in the new normal.



Khushroo Suntook

Open, but be cautious

"People are eager to return to watch live performances. And our priority at the NCPA is to ensure that when we bring the best of music, dance and theatre, in the safest manner possible, for our audience, artistes and staff," shares Suntook. "Apart from adequate social distancing, regular sanitisation and deep cleaning of the theatres after every performance, minimal to no physical contact while purchasing tickets at the box office through predetermined time slots, measures to avoid crowding in the foyer/lobby areas, and other government protocols will be adhered to. With pleasant temperatures in the winter months, we are also exploring our outdoor spaces for specially curated performances in a socially distanced, well-aired set-up."



Kunal Kapoor

Prithvi Theatre trustee Kunal Kapoor adds how the decision is a huge emotional high for the fraternity. "This is a victory for performers who have been denied their passion, and audiences who crave to return to theatres. At Prithvi, we will follow the SOP guidelines as stated by the governments and health authorities. We had already installed temperature checks, hand sanitising, UVC lamps and fogging machines and sprays, face mask rules — so nothing is different from what the new SOPs are."

Putting things into perspective, Rahul daCunha, playwright and Sunday mid-day columnist, states, "The economics won't work for intimate theatre spaces. Financially as theatre people, we cannot afford a situation where every fifth seat is sold, like cinema halls.



Rahul daCunha

Neither can we double the ticket rates compared to pre-lockdown charges. We will have to wait and watch. Only when a vaccine is out, the fear is normalised, and people feel safe to step out, will we be able to bounce back."

The economic parity

Makarand Deshpande, who runs Ansh Theatre Group, agrees with daCunha. "We need to understand that safety of life is the biggest priority. COVID-19 hasn't disappeared." Marathi commercial theatres may still be able to operate at half capacity because Mumbai's bigger venues have a capacity of 800 seats. "Even at 50 per cent, they'd be able to sell 400 tickets. The biggest fear is, will the audience turn up?"



Makarand Deshpande

Deshpande adds how theatre groups will have to evolve to include fewer performers in productions and use formats like monologues or soliloquy to their advantage. "A single performer holding the attention of the audience for an hour is difficult. We might have to break these performances into 10-minute pieces on the proscenium, to keep the audience engaged."

Manjiri Marathe, treasurer and trustee of Dadar's Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak (Savarkar Hall), reveals how the new order may take a toll on organisers of ticketed shows, but certainly is good news for the artiste community. "We used to maintain the same level of hygiene before. Now we only have to ensure that the sanitisation is taking place after every show."

Support from the top



A still from the Gujarati play Safarjan at ASPEE auditorium

Manoj Shah, veteran Gujarati theatre playwright, doesn't bite his tongue: "It is economically unviable. If the government has the best interest of the theatre at heart, they need to support theatre practitioners with funds and not charge rent or additional fees. Until this kind of support arises, a revamp is tough. We have to rejuvenate the arts and culture, and for this, we need to support the entire fraternity."



Bhautesh Vyas

Bhautesh Vyas, has been associated with Gujarati theatre scene in Mumbai for more than 48 years. The veteran who manages the day-to-day running of the Malad-based ASPEE auditorium adds, "We have spent R4-5 lakh without a single paisa in the lockdown, for the maintenance of the space, to pay salaries to our employees. One must understand that theatre opening is good news, but don't forget that with or without the lockdown the rent remains the same, so do the taxes and utilities we pay for.Sanitisation after every show will cost us R4,000 to 5,000." And so survival is going to be a huge challenge for them at half capacity. "The theatre artistes and venue owners will have to brainstorm newer ways to keep the audience entertained. Reaching a middle ground will be key if we want to adapt and evolve in this new normal." he signs off.



Manoj Shah

