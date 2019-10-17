The new song of Marjaavaan, Thodi Jagah, all set to be out tomorrow

The Tum Hi Aana song from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavaan has turned out to be one of the most soothing melodies of the year so far. Apart from the action and ruggedness on display, Milap Zaveri's film also boasts off some romantic moments between the leads. And the leading man shared a glimpse of another haunting number by Arijit Singh, Thodi Jagah. Take a look:

After watching the trailer, it's clear the film is a revenge drama between Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's character, a maddening and cold-blooded midget. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, but her character cannot be deciphered merely by the trailer. Sutaria plays a mute girl who falls for Malhotra, a gangster named Raghu. Marjaavaan promises to be high on action and power-packed dialogues.

The film was originally planned for an October 2 release but the makers pushed the release to November 15. Deshmukh returns as an antagonist after Ek Villain and looks fierce in his character. Malhotra appears to be as ripped and rugged as he was in the very same film. The face-off between these two actors should hit the bullseye again.

Malhotra's last few films have received tepid responses from critics and audiences, this could be his acid test. Deshmukh will prove his versatility as an actor as he's also gearing up for the reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, where he plays a double role. One character is a modern, cool guy and the other one is of an effeminate dancer.

On the work front, Malhotra will also star in Shershaah, a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, produced by Karan Johar and co-starring Kiara Advani.

