The new song of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tu Hi Yaar Mera, proves Arijit Singh is the master of melody

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday are gearing up for their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is releasing on December 6. And after the tremendous success and popularity of Dheeme Dheeme, whose hook step has become immensely famous, the makers have now released a new song, Tu Hi Yaar Mera.

This new song is a melody crooned by Arijit Singh and he proves he's the master when it comes to soulful songs. The track gives a glimpse of what the film is about. Aaryan first meets Pednekar, falls in love and gets married. Panday comes into his life as his new secretary and he falls in love again.

Unlike the original, the makers of the remake have given the comedy a heartland touch and based the narrative in a small town to connect with the masses a little more. And as far as the song is concerned, it's surely likely to make you fall in love with it, take a look right here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is already one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and is likely to open to big numbers. Pednekar just had two consecutive hits in Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, Aaryan had Luka Chuppi, and Panday has Student Of The Year 2, the trio seems to be a lethal one and is unlikely to go wrong. Don't be surprised if the film crosses the 100-crore mark at the box-office.

However, it has to clash at the ticket windows with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt's Panipat, so it will be interesting to see two diverse choices for the audiences in the cinema halls.

