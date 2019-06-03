The new Vacuum Challenge takes Internet by storm, and it's dangerous
The unusual challenge involves people moving inside a huge garbage bag after which a vacuum is used to suck the air out of the bag
After the Kiki challenge, the 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' has resurfaced on the Internet as a new craze among users on Twitter and Instagram.
The unusual challenge involves people moving inside a huge garbage bag after which a vacuum is used to suck the air out of the bag.
Since the challengers would be sealed inside the garbage bag, they would have a hard time moving their bodies. Those who take up the challenge are seen having difficulty adjusting to the new situation as the air gets sucked up, making them react with amusement and laughter.
The videos have been watched over thousands of times on social media platform. Some have even made children take up the challenge.
From little children to youth in colleges, many are taking up the new challenge and it’s not hilarious, as one shouldn’t underestimate the power of a vacuum cleaner and the ability of a plastic bag to choke one.
@adamhillscomedy @TheLastLeg have you guys tried the bin bag challenge yet ððð pic.twitter.com/JuvHDyRCgN— Emma Hunter (@emmahunter) May 31, 2019
Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew ðð#VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE— Emma âð» (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019
And now...the #VacuumChallenge starring @lindseysonair in the @1041KXDD studio. pic.twitter.com/29wDN0shIv— Justin Henriksen (@IamNotZacBrown) May 31, 2019
Ok, ive seen the thing people are doing with the bin bag over the body, me being me... i did it on my face to see what it looks like... nearly killed myselfð¤£ð¤£ #binbag #challenge #ChallengeAccepted #twist pic.twitter.com/ync5iWwMUT— âdÍ¥ecÍ£lÍ«aÎ®â (@Declan_Rhodess) May 30, 2019
#Vacuumchallenge pic.twitter.com/o9g5IHhCcS— dani (@DanikaRussell) May 30, 2019
#LoViralHOY El nuevo '#Challenge' es #VacuumChallenge o #AspiradoraChallenge, el cual consiste en meterse dentro de una bolsa de basura, dejando la cabeza fuera y con una aspiradora absorber todo el aire hasta que quede completamente sellado al #vacío. #PeriódicoHOY pic.twitter.com/fv9aINNw1b— Periódico Hoy (@PeriodicoHoy) May 30, 2019
you know the fact that this is so stupid and i’m probably going to attempt this in like a few days max really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/bVu36Q6C5r— sae! commissions (@swoonzi) May 22, 2019
The trend is quite scary and could lead to injuries as well. After the risky Birdbox challenge, that many willingly participated in earlier this year putting their lives at risk, the new one is yet another silly challenge.
(With inputs from IANS)
