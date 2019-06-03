The new Vacuum Challenge takes Internet by storm, and it's dangerous

Published: Jun 03, 2019, 19:58 IST | mid-day online desk

The unusual challenge involves people moving inside a huge garbage bag after which a vacuum is used to suck the air out of the bag

The new Vacuum Challenge takes Internet by storm, and it's dangerous
Screengrab from the video

After the Kiki challenge, the 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' has resurfaced on the Internet as a new craze among users on Twitter and Instagram.

The unusual challenge involves people moving inside a huge garbage bag after which a vacuum is used to suck the air out of the bag.

Since the challengers would be sealed inside the garbage bag, they would have a hard time moving their bodies. Those who take up the challenge are seen having difficulty adjusting to the new situation as the air gets sucked up, making them react with amusement and laughter.

The videos have been watched over thousands of times on social media platform. Some have even made children take up the challenge.

From little children to youth in colleges, many are taking up the new challenge and it’s not hilarious, as one shouldn’t underestimate the power of a vacuum cleaner and the ability of a plastic bag to choke one.

The trend is quite scary and could lead to injuries as well. After the risky Birdbox challenge, that many willingly participated in earlier this year putting their lives at risk, the new one is yet another silly challenge.

(With inputs from IANS)

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

viral videosworld news

Revealed: Portfolios of Modi's Cabinet Ministers

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK