The Nun Box Office: Conjuring series' new film earns Rs 28.5 crore in opening weekend

'The Nun', which is the fifth film of the Conjuring series, has earned a total of Rs 28.50 crore in its opening weekend in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the earnings came from 1603 screens across India. He even credited the film to be the best opening of the 'Conjuring' franchise. Adarsh wrote, '#TheNun? ?emerges the franchise's best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-a-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ? 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.'

#TheNunâÂ âÂ emerges the franchise’s best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 10 September 2018

The movie is set in 1952 Romania where a Catholic priest and a novice are sent by the Vatican to investigate a suicide committed by a nun.

In an earlier interview, The Nun director Corin Hardy said the film gave him an opportunity to incorporate classic horror imagery to tell an origin story in the Conjuring universe and he was confident that the film will take the audiences on a terrifying journey.

"I loved that The Nun is set in 1952 and in a castle in Romania - making the story feel both new and ancient. I wanted to take audiences on an unholy, terrifying journey. It gave me a real opportunity to incorporate classic horror imagery this time around. Using castles, convents, cemeteries, hanging fog, gaslight, candlelight, stained glass and gothic horror, we created a rich, contrasting and immersive cinematic atmosphere," Hardy said in a statement provided by the Warner Bros.

