Mumbai airport creates website that's one-stop-shop for all your airport queries

Passengers who have various queries and doubts about what are the dos and don'ts while travelling on a flight through Mumbai, can now avail all the necessary information regarding aspects such as pre-travel norms, departures, arrivals—and even the number of airport safety measures taken—at their fingertips, by simply logging onto an online web portal.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has joined hands with the Airports Council International (ACI) to create this web portal to apprise passengers with information to ensure an "anxiety-free and seamless journey" and to keep them "updated on the latest health and safety procedures followed at various airports."

Passengers travelling through Mumbai can access end-to-end information on health measures adopted by the CSMIA and other airports. They can get a better understanding on the procedures to be followed at each airport. The portal also aims at providing data on facilities and services available at the airport terminal, and equips passengers with all the necessary pre-trip information beforehand, so that they can have a smooth journey.

Mumbai's CSMIA is one of the 200 international airports to have joined hands with the ACI to function as a "singular source of information" for passengers regarding the different safety measures and quarantine regulations across different countries. In the wake of the pandemic, the new online portal aims to guide passengers with the latest information during these challenging times, keeping in mind that there are continuous changes in travel norms and regulations by various countries.

In a press note, CSMIA said: "With changing travel norms and regulations, passengers travelling via Mumbai can access the portal to get a better understanding on airport safety measures, passenger requirements as well as services available at CSMIA. The airport ensures that there are regular updates to the portal to ensure that passengers have access to the latest information and regulations passed by regulatory bodies. Additionally, the airport has also provided contact information of the COVID-19 team for passengers' assistance."

It added: "Also, there is a mobile app named Airport Check for airport operators, that provides statistical information on safety measures being implemented globally."

Log on to https://api.acris.aero/survey/COVID19/version/v1/response/VABB/

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news