The other stars at Paris
The other stars at Paris
Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Xisca Perello screams as he scores a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem yesterday
Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Xisca Perello screams as he scores a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem yesterday
French football legend and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique pose for their admirers in the stands
British actor Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein are captured before yesterday's French Open men's singles final
British musician Roger Waters and French actress Lea Seydoux display the Mousquetaires Cup in Paris yesterday. Pics/AFP
FIFA 2018: Top 5 World Cup goal scorers of all time