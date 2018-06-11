The other stars at Paris

Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Xisca Perello screams as he scores a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem yesterday

French football legend and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique pose for their admirers in the stands

British actor Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein are captured before yesterday's French Open men's singles final

British musician Roger Waters and French actress Lea Seydoux display the Mousquetaires Cup in Paris yesterday. Pics/AFP