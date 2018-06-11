Search

Jun 11, 2018, 08:21 IST | Agencies

The other stars at Paris

Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Xisca Perello screams as he scores a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem yesterday

Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique

French football legend and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and wife Veronique pose for their admirers in the stands

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein

British actor Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein are captured before yesterday's French Open men's singles final

Roger Waters and French actress Lea Seydoux

British musician Roger Waters and French actress Lea Seydoux display the Mousquetaires Cup in Paris yesterday. Pics/AFP

