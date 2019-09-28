The owl flies into Mumbai

Around since 1998, German Bakery had become something of a cultural hub in Pune. The bomb blasts rocked this haunt on February 13, 2010, but it also paved the way for a new chapter, as politician Vijay Shewale and his nephew, Kunal Udane took over the reins.

Karan Udane

Now, after venturing into Lonavla in 2016, the owners will be opening their first outlet in Mumbai tomorrow. The all-day diner will offer much the same dishes as its other counterparts, retaining classics like kheema pav, omelettes and their sweet treats. The interiors, too, have been designed keeping the same aesthetic and vibe in mind.

Udane elaborates on the decision to bring German Bakery to Mumbai, "Ever since we took over in 2013, I have been spending time interacting with patrons. So, it was very clear to us that Mumbaikars wanted an outlet here. The idea has been there for a while, but we only began working on the space one and a half months ago." Udane makes no bones about his future plans. "We wanted to start with Bandra, because the locale is youthful and fits with our ethos. But Mumbai is a big city, and we’re surely looking at expanding."

Opens September 29, 8 am to 12 am

At German Bakery, ONGC Building Bandra West.

Call 9653321390

