The pandemic and emerging opportunities by Salem Nasser Al-Shangal

This COVID-19 Pandemic has changed everything from the lifestyle of people to the way of doing business. Everything has changed. No matter how hard the time is or will be but some enthusiastic people will always find a way to create a path that brings them some fruitful results for their chore.

Talking about the leading business nation Qatar then it is one of those nations that provides tons of opportunities to business aspirants. Moreover, the business environment in Qatar is very favorable, conductive, and welcoming to foreigners. The government does not charge any sort of income tax to the businessman. Which is actually a plus point. Now, from the list of some leading business personalities, Salem Nasser Al-Shangal is on the top of the chart. He is a prosperous businessman in Qatar owner of several groups of companies.

He believes in the notion that has distorted his plans in the year 2020. Now he is emerging out with modern concepts to encompass all the noose points, enhance the livelihood to other parts of the world, and progress something enormous before the end of this year. He says that it doesn't matter at all if the business realm is crippled and has become stagnant but still one can come out of its comfort zone and create a business idea that attracts more investors. It'll help to retain back a considerable amount of business perceptions. Hence, for his admirable notions, we wish him good luck for future opportunities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever