Experts Share Tips on How to Add Pantone's 2021 Colours to your Look

At the end of a year that has been anything but typical, it seems befitting that The Pantone Colour Institute has announced not one but two colours of the year, for 2021. Reflecting the current zeitgeist, the colours Ultimate Grey and Illuminating (a hue of yellow) are said to symbolise resilience and hope. As has been the case since Pantone declared their first colour for the year in 2000, design gurus predict these shades will set the mood across the fashion, beauty, home furnishing, and product design spaces. Fashion lovers and beauty mavens share how to easily integrate these colours into your wardrobe.



Natasha Nyss sporting yellow-tinted eye make-up

WFH in style

Dress up: "This year's colours are an interesting combination of warm (yellow) and cool (grey) hues. To make this combination work for you, remember that you do not necessarily have to use them in equal proportions — either colour can be more dominant as per the mood and the occasion. For formal events, such as business meetings and formal dinners, pick gray as the dominant colour and use yellow in smaller quantities. For instance, brighten up a simple grey dress with a yellow scarf or accessorise with simple gold jewellery," says image consultant Greeshma Thampi. She adds that since grey is considered a neutral shade, grey pieces such as blouses, dresses, skirts, or trousers can be versatile and easily teamed with brighter colours such as red, burgundy, or purple as well as other neutrals like black, white, or blue.



Indu Srimal colour-blocks her bottle green jumpsuit with a bright yellow strappy blouse

A grey business suit (or blazer) is considered the ultimate power suit as it also makes you seem more approachable and adds visual interest as compared to a black suit. Many fashion-lovers are advised against wearing grey since the colour can wash out certain skin tones, she adds. To avoid this, team gray with a contrasting colour — men can wear a contrasting tie in yellow, red, or blue with a gray suit and white shirt. If you do choose to wear a yellow-themed outfit for your work calls, keep the rest of your outfit sleek and minimal to avoid looking garish.

Make-up: The no-make-up look works best with yellow-dominated outfits, especially if you are working from home, says make-up artist Natasha Nyss. Opt for simple pinkish-nude lips and minimal eyeliner for such occasions. Grey outfits can make you look dull, especially on screen. Make sure to add some contrast with a blush pink lipstick and some colour on your cheeks. If you are wearing a smoky grey eye, Nyss suggests picking icy greys over matte slate hues.



Greeshma Thampi says a grey dress is versatile

Leisure chic

Dress up: Grey is the new blue when it comes to jeans, says fashion blogger Dollie Solanki. This shade works well with softer washes and more relaxed styles and can be teamed with a sunny yellow tee for a simple but sophisticated look. If you're partial to athleisure, Thampi suggests choosing either colour for a tracksuit and the other for your sneakers. "Yellow is more playful and can elevate your mood when incorporated in loungewear," she adds.



Chandani Dialani's asymmetrical eye-shadow look

Fashion blogger Indu Srimal suggests adding a yellow layer — in the form of a strappy blouse or shrug — to elevate your maxi dresses or jumpsuits. "Don't be afraid to team yellows with bold, bright colours. I personally love pairing yellow with hot pink, either with my footwear or lipstick. Greens, blues, and purples also work well with yellow, for a colour-blocked look," Nyss explains. If you do decide to wear grey for your NYE festivities, make sure to add some sparkle, she suggests. A sparkly bag, jewellery, or jacket can bring your look to life.

Make-up: Graphic yellow liners and eye shadows are all the rage in the beauty community, says beauty blogger Chandani Dialani. They can add a touch of drama and make you stand out. In fact, the asymmetrical eye shadow look works well with grey and yellow, and gives you a fun outlet for your creativity, she says. Nyss recommends using peach blush instead of pink with yellow-tinted eye make-up for a more cohesive look.

