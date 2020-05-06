The party comes home

Although clubs in the city have been shut for over a month now, the lockdown has failed to dampen the party vibe in some quarters. With more and more people taking to Instagram or Facebook lives and Zoom calls to chill with friends, DJs in the city have been quick to respond to the party call with virtual gigs. Social media feeds over the weekends are filled with screenshots and videos of people pouring themselves a few drinks, putting up fairy lights and dancing to their favourite tracks at home, thanks to live mixes being belted out by DJs. Sure, it’s not the same as the throbbing energy of a nightclub or a concert, but three city-based DJs tell us how they have been using the time to re-invent themselves, explore genres and discover the power of social media.

Music by the bay

DJ Suketu

According to DJ Suketu, who has been going live from his living room, often offering followers a glimpse of the setting sun, one of the most rewarding things amid the lockdown has been bringing a smile to people’s faces. “People tell me they look forward to that one hour, the track selection, the sunset and my interaction with them,” he says, adding that initially it was weird for him to not be able to see his audience. “Eventually, I realised I can actually watch responses up close unlike at a club, where I would not be able to interact with them amid the noise,” adds the DJ who has chalked out a seven-day plan, which includes live chats, tutorials, a mid-week set and a weekend gig.

Although he misses the energy of the club, the DJ has seized this time to experiment with his playlist. “I’m working on variations that I can’t do in fests or clubs because people expect certain tracks from you. It’s been a learning experience, thanks to DJs across the world, who sent me their tracks.” The cherry on top, he says, was when a woman sent him an email saying she was celebrating her birthday on a Zoom call with all her friends and tuning into his set. “I keep asking myself why I haven’t tried this before,” he laughs.

Only way to connect

DJ Aqeel

“It’s pretty straightforward. You have to accept that people will neither head to clubs anytime soon, nor are establishments going to open now. Festivals or big parties, too, won’t be happening for a while. So, this [the online medium] is the only way to reach the audience,” DJ Aqeel, who has been live-streaming a number of gigs in the past month, tells us. Although he’s been in the industry since 2000, this is the first time he’s gone live on social media with his music. “I’ve been doing it once a week and I love it. I have a green screen set up at home while my partner, VJ Tarang, creates special effects to upgrade the performance,” he shares. The only downside, is the disruption in the stream sometimes. Popular for his Bollywood tracks, he has been mixing up genres lately. “There’s EDM, pop, hip-hop, commercial dance music and some Punjabi songs. It [the line-up] has to get people excited.” He also collaborated with DJ Suketu for two songs, a mix in actor Rishi Kapoor’s memory and is mentoring upcoming talent through an online course. “Believe me, DJ-ing is easier than driving a car,” he quips.

Time to introspect

DJ Donna

The lockdown has brought the much-needed time to look inwards, experiment new genres and up-skill, says DJ Donna. “As someone who loves being on the console, not being able to do that was driving me crazy by the second week, so I had to go online,” she shares. Her constant source of motivation has been the comments of her followers when she goes live. “It’s a new way of entertaining people. I can just imagine their enthusiasm, thanks to their responses.” She has launched a new project called DNA, which she describes as a heady mix of underground, progressive music. “In a club, launching or experimenting new tracks is different. DNA has got a terrific response online. Hopefully, when I do get back to the club, people will accept this,” says the DJ who was part of a showcase by 14 female DJs teaming up for their version of pass-the-brush-challenge on April 22.

