The Past or the Present? Pick your culture fix

Vijay Tendulkar

In memory of an icon

Witness eminent dramatist Vijay Tendulkar’s plays come to life through monologues performed by actors of Awishkar, a theatre group that has produced over 170 plays for close to five decades. The actors engaging in dramatic readings of select acts from Tendulkar’s plays include Sunil Joshi, Manasi Kulkarni, Chinmayi Sumit, Sushil Inamdar and Deepak Rajadhyaksha.

In its tribute to the icon, whose 10th death anniversary was observed last month, the theatre company aims to highlight the complexity of human relationships and a latent critique of modern Indian society that were a significant part of his award-winning works. While this performance, being organised in collaboration with Popular Prakashan, is a treat for Marathi language lovers, Tendulkar also wrote in Hindi — his screenplay for the film Manthan (1976) won the National Film Award.

On: June 21, 6 pm

At: Education Centre. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call: 23731234

Bollywood meets comic book heroes

Here is a chance for moviegoers and comic book fans to test their knowledge at a unique quiz that brings the two passions together. The event will be hosted by quizmaster Tathagata Chowdhury, and its format will be similar to the hit TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, where you win at every level. But here, in place of money, you stand to win a discount voucher for coffee. If you are lucky enough to reach the final round, you will get a chance to win a gift hamper. The questions can range from Bollywood stars to Marvel and DC comic characters.

On: June 23, 9 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 200

