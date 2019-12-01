The Planner: The gift of a healthy child

At 37, Shagufta Patel turned her life around. After breaking free from a troubled marriage of 17 years, she launched Renaé. "Convincing the family that I would be okay, able to emotionally support my teenage kids, step out and find a job in a market with younger and better-qualified people than me, was tough," she says.

Over the years, she has learnt the tricks that are required for anyone who wishes to move from one level to the next—be it a parent, a student, an executive or a CEO. "I now offer the lessons I learnt as solutions to anyone looking to make a change in a particular aspect of their lives."

Patel claims she is India's first SleepTalk Process Trainer and brings a proven parent solution that is researched and documented by psychologists, therapists and children's healthcare professionals the world over. "The SleepTalk is an alternative, substance-free and ethical self-help process for parents coping with a challenging child. It can be used in the safety and comfort of their home while their child is asleep."

The process is used by parents dealing with children who are grappling with temper tantrums, stress and separation anxiety, shyness, poor eating habits, nightmares and sleep disturbances, and aggression. The SleepTalk consultation is conducted with parents in three phases—meeting to discuss the case history in confidentiality; explaining how the process works and sharing the foundation statements and manner in which they must be implemented. Phase 2 involves feedback. Phase 3 is where specific statements are developed keeping in mind the "primary area of need" arrived at after a detailed assessment document is examined by the consultant and parent together.

The smooth operator

Ever since we discovered dancer Himashu Dulani on Instagram, we are hooked. We thinks he is an "other-level" dancer, and you won't deny the description when you see his handle. He has a knack for mixing international dance moves with desi Bollywood beats. Watch him groove to Guru Randhawa's Morni banke or Pyar karke pachtaya from Pyar Ke Side Effects, and you may get lost in loop watching. The 23-year-old is from Delhi, but it's in Mumbai where he is finding fame. We think he could do well in Bollywood.

@himanshi_dulani

High on humour

Instagram is a treasure trove for many things—discovering new artists and influencers, and as we found out, buying rolling paper too. @litasfabulous speaks of organic rolling paper brand Lit As Fabulous. The website says two brothers came up with the idea of creating "non-toxic, 100% organic, unbleached and completely made from tree resin" paper. We dig the account for the funny memes they post about the fine art of getting high. We are not advocating smoking. We appreciate the humour.

@litasfabulous

Stones are also art

Aarti Mittal has been painting since she was in college. This February, the self-taught artist launched her Instagram page, Brushes To Strokes. A pebble artwork workshop during a trip to Europe last year, saw her consider using the tiny stones on canvas.

It started with likes on Insta, and gradually orders came in for her art. "I make anniversary, graduation and birthday cards using pebbles," she says.

And because she can boast of a quaint fairy miniature garden at her Navi Mumbai home, the workshops that guide participants to do the same are a hit.

The 1.5 hour sessions are open to both, children and adults.Mittal says that one session is enough to learn the art. "We colour the pots and then place a plant inside, decorating the pot and creating small rivers or homes." Pebble art is priced at R1,500 onwards while a miniature garden session costs R1,000.

Cost: Rs 1,500;

Email: brushestostrokes@gmail.com

Van Gogh as keepsake

Two design graduates from NIFT Mumbai, Esha Singh and Aakriti Mansinghka, launched Chidiyaa Ud so that you can own a small piece of Van Gogh. The duo hand-paints his famous paintings, such as Starry Night, Almond Blossoms and Sunflowers, on to dinner plates and barnis.

"The technique we use is decoupage," says Singh. "It is a slow process and each art piece takes about three weeks to complete." They also recreate the works of mononymous masters such as Rembrandt, Renoir and da Vinci. "Famous paintings like the Mona Lisa have been painted using a technique called sfumato."

Cost: Rs 1,000 onward

Email: chidiyaaud@gmail.com

Drink your way out

Siddhesh Sharma has a 100-year-old ayurvedic business legacy behind him. Infusing new energy into the brand Baidyanath, Sharma is excited about the launch of a herbal infusion called Shunya, which he claims is the only naturally sweet drink to be available in the market, and ARMR, an anti-hangover potion. "Shunya is infused with ashwagandha, brahmi, khas and kokum. Ashwagandha relieves stress, brahmi is good for mental strength, khas is a coolant and kokum is a digestive," he says.

Cost: Shunya Rs 75 (400 ml),

ARMR Rs 100 (60 ml)

