The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1 Yes I'm Changing by Tame Impala (The Politician): This song marks a turning point for the protagonist, president wannabe Payton Hobart, and will make you sit up and take notice. It's about telling a lover you don't have a future anymore, because you are changing. "They say people never change, but that's bull****. They do." Genius.

2 All I have to is Dream by The Everly Brothers (The Spy): I couldn't imagine this song playing in the background of a scene that shows debauchery turning into a orgy! But it just seems to go. There is more than one reason to watch the Sacha Baron Cohen show, and this scene is one of them.

3 (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Carole King (Big Little Lies): She was THE love song songwriter before Taylor Swift took over. But King is a legend you need to listen to if you haven't heard her yet, especially her path-breaking album Tapestry. You can thank me later.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates