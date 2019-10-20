The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this
We know all of you are addicted to Netflixing and chilling, so, why not listen to songs from web shows that are completely worth it. Here are our top picks of the week
1 Yes I'm Changing by Tame Impala (The Politician): This song marks a turning point for the protagonist, president wannabe Payton Hobart, and will make you sit up and take notice. It's about telling a lover you don't have a future anymore, because you are changing. "They say people never change, but that's bull****. They do." Genius.
2 All I have to is Dream by The Everly Brothers (The Spy): I couldn't imagine this song playing in the background of a scene that shows debauchery turning into a orgy! But it just seems to go. There is more than one reason to watch the Sacha Baron Cohen show, and this scene is one of them.
3 (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Carole King (Big Little Lies): She was THE love song songwriter before Taylor Swift took over. But King is a legend you need to listen to if you haven't heard her yet, especially her path-breaking album Tapestry. You can thank me later.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Laal Kaptaan Public Review