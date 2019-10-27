The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. If The World Was Ending By JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels: "If the world was ending, you'd come over, right?; You'd come over and you'd stay the night; Would you love me for the hell of it?; All our fears would be irrelevant; If the world was ending, you'd come over right?" The lyrics are enough reason to listen to this gem.

2. Ghungroo from War: If there is a Bollywood song stuck in my head, it's this thanks to its poppy guitar riffs, and fun melody (very Maroon 5, but hey, it's Vishal-Shekhar.) Listen without judgment, and just sway in the auto while stuck in traffic. This will make the agony fade.

3. I Don't Like You by Grace VanderWaal: When Grace sings "I love you, but I don't like you" she sums up every toxic relationship! Add this American singer songwriter and her trademark ukulele to your playlist and you won't regret it.

