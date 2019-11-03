The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

This week, it's all about Selena. She is back and leaving no stone unturned to make sure you don't forget her. Here's why you should be listening to the two new singles, and one oldie- but- goldie.

1 Look at Her Now: Yes, girls, this one is for us, after we emerge victorious from a toxic relationship. "Of course she was sad; But now she's glad she dodged a bullet; Took a few years to soak up the tears; But look at her now, watch her go." The best bit about the melody is that it isn't slow and melancholic. It's upbeat and you will be dancing as you celebrate your freedom.

2 Lose you To Love Me: Keeping with the theme of being free, this song is about letting someone go so you can find yourself. It's more in the slow ballad style, with a choir-style chorus, and manages to touch a nerve. "You promised the world and I fell for it; I put you first and you adored it." No more.

3 Fetish (Featuring Gucci Mane): If you want to revisit the old Selena, listen to this sexy number, that will have you reaching for bae. It's perfect for that date night; at home obviously.

