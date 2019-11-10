The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. White Mercedes by Charli XCX: "You know I am suit of armour, you will never see me cry." I have loved this British singer ever since Boom Clap, and she keeps giving you reason to hear her on repeat. This tune is extremely catchy, and will have you hooked. "You promised the world and I fell for it; I put you first and you adored it." No more.

2. I Feel Love by Sam Smith: Sam has done it again, this time with a trippy cover of Donna Summer's I feel love. Internationally, it's been touted as the new queer anthem for the party season, perfect for the dance floor. Personally, we think anyone can dance to it. Leave your blues aside and dance with Sam now!

3. Better by Kennedi: This LA-based singer-songwriter has powerhouse vocals and a haunting quality to her songs. The lyrics are real and hard hitting: "I guess you'll have to do, I don't wanne waste; all the time I've used to start on something blank." Isn't that the reason we usually stay with people we are with? Savage.

