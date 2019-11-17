The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1 All music by George Michael: I watched Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (the cutie from Crazy Rich Asians), and it's full of all those George Michael tunes we can't get enough of. It made us revisit every song ever, and now we are singing, " Heaven knows I was just a young boy, Didn't know what I wanted to be".

2 Morni Banke by Guru Randhawa: I have often wondered what was the big hoo ha surrounding this Punjabi singer, and now I know why. Trust me, this song is just the right amount of Punjabi pop you want in your life. The upbeat rhythm and catchy melody will have you starting your day

0with swag.

3 Orphans by Coldplay: When I first heard this song, I went, eh? But then, like most Coldplay songs, it grows on you. And then Chris asks you, "I want to know when I can go back and be young again". As always, he knows what we are thinking of.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates