The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 08:06 IST | Aastha Atray Banan | Mumbai

In my Room by Frank Ocean is a good song to start with

Billie Eilish

1 Everything I wanted by Billie Eilish: Billie is back, with a slow jam that's high on introspective lyrical content as ever. "I had a dream/ I got everything I wanted/ Not what you'd think/ And if I'm being honest, it might've been a nightmare." As she says, "It's not me sh*tting on fame. It's me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted is not what you should." Truth has never been more bitter.

2 Highest in the room by Travis Scott: "I'm the highest in the room (it's lit), Hope I make it outta here", sings Scott, in this song that will have you feeling high even in office. Put on repeat now!

3 In my Room by Frank Ocean: If you haven't been introduced to Frank Ocean, this is a good song to start with. Cool R&B beats that go well with his sullen vocals. Bliss.

