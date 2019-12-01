The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1 Up All Night by Khalid: Fashionista Rhea Kapoor loves him, and so will you. This 21-year-old American singer-songwriter is a genius and is blowing us away with every song. This one is an R&B jam that is perfect for that date night as you cook for bae.

2 Headphone Season by Ralph: My favourite is back, and with another banger. This Canadian crooner is a master songwriter, and her upbeat, summery, beach-y vibes will have you reaching out for the repeat button. As she sings, "I hate to burst your bubble; but I'm not here for pleasin' you; think you're smooth and subtle; I've got my headphones on for a reason." Burn!

3 Women Who Look Like You by JP Saxe: Hey girls, this is the song you wish your ex will write for you, as you pretend to ignore him. "My heart is empty and my phone's full of women who look like you; Who want me the way that I wanted you too; They all tell me how they fell for a song that I wrote for you." Got it?

