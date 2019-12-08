The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

1 The Weekend by Pretty Much: It's the holiday season and a fling for the weekend doesn't sound bad, does it? That's what the American-Canadian pop boy band is singing about, and the happy pop beat will make you feel it's okay. "And if we fall in love, girl, it's allright, 'Cause it's only for the weekend". Okay, if you say so!

2 Macarena by Tyga: One of the anthems from the 1990s is back, and it's going viral, thanks to this hatke version by Tyga. Social media is full of dance videos of the iconic steps set to the new song. The lyrics are NSFWP, but us kids of the '90s will grab any chance we get to sway our hips like we did at school parties.

3 Love You For A Long Time by Maggie Rogers: If country/rock music is your scene, the old school styles of Maggie Rogers will find favour with you. The song, which reminds us of Carole King and Fleetwood, might just make you smile at the thought of the one you love most. "And in the morning when I'm waking up, I swear that you're the first thing that I am thinking of." Sigh.

