The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

We know all of you are addicted to Netflixing and chilling, so, why not listen to songs from web shows that are completely worth it. Here are our top picks of the week:

1. One Too Many by Fletcher: "I hope that band you like breaks up; your new girl finds out you suck, you drop and shatter your phone, I hope your favorite bar shuts down" — all the things we feel about the person we love, but don't want to. I felt this, and so will you.

2. Safe With You by Delaney Jane: I wish all of you meet someone you can sing this song to at the end of this year at a party. "I feel safe with you, feels like I knew you in a past life."

3. Mai Tais by Train and Skylar Grey: The Drops of Jupiter hitmakers and singer-songwriter Grey are making us all teary eyed and nostalgic. At a time of the year when we are all remembering the ones who went by, this is the perfect song to sing along to.

