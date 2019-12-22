The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

1. All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey: This song has had many renditions, and this one by the diva herself is a good one. Perfect to sing to bae on Christmas morning, or even at a family dinner. Happy and upbeat, just like this holiday should be.

Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt: But if you are in the mood for something more sexy, and are staying in with the lover, then put on a show on this song! And ask for all that you could want. "Santa Baby, forgot to mention one little thing, A ring, I don't mean on the phone!" It doesn't get clearer than that.

2. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Michael Buble: Just. His. Voice. It's enough for you to overdose on this song. Sighx200.

Last Christmas by George Michael: So last year you had a boyfriend, and this year... well, they are kissing someone else under the mistletoe. George Michael knows all about how that feels. No wonder he gives the best advice regarding your heart: "This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special".

3. Santa Clause is Comin' to Town by Bruce Springsteen: This is an absolute rock and roll version of this classic, and Springsteen's raspy voice gives it an edge that's hard to beat. Keep a drink handy. Please Come Home for Christmas by The Eagles: Oh My God, this song made me cry. "It's the time of year to be with the one you love." Yes, it is.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates