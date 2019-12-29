The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Since it will be a new year soon, let it be a new you too. Here are three songs that are sure to inspire you to change for the better.

1 Sorry by Beyoncé: Hey ladies (or actually anybody who has ever had their hearts broken this year), Beyoncé tells you how to get your swag back. It starts by saying, "I Ain't Sorry". And while you are listening to the queen, also hear Flawless for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's inspiring dialogue on what a Feminist is.

2 Unstoppable by Sia: If you are worrying about if it's all going to get okay, hear this song—which was also the 2016 Olympic anthem—and you will feel better right away. "I'm so powerful; I don't need batteries to play; I'm so confident, yeah, I'm unstoppable today." Hell, yeah.

3 Lose Yourself by Eminem: A rap song that resonates with each and every one of us. With genius lyrics that repeat in our heads: You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow; This opportunity comes once in a lifetime you better." This song will have you feeling ready for anything at all!

